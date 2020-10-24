 ForZe under fire for signing CSGO coach implicated in cheating scandal - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

ForZe under fire for signing CSGO coach implicated in cheating scandal

Published: 24/Oct/2020 21:30

by Alan Bernal
Forze csgo zoner
forZe Twitter

Share

ESIC

Russian esports org forZe are facing backlash for signing former Hard Legion coach Aleksandr ‘zoneR⁠’ Bogatiryev, who was banned by ESL for abusing a coaching bug that was found to compromise competitive CS:GO matches.

After the initial wave of backlash, forZe clarified that zoneR was brought on for a “testing coach period” to the ‘forZe School,’ a project that teaches and develops emerging CSGO talent. They do not recognize the forZe School as an academy team and said its not affiliated with the main roster.

“Zoner has made a big shameful mistake but we’ve decided to give him a second chance as he’s still a well-experienced coach,” forZe wrote in a statement. His work with the school will be conducted under supervision with the team’s management.

Despite org CEO Sergey ‘MegioN’ Ignatko’s optimism for the signing, debacles within the CSGO competitive landscape in the last year created a perfect storm for doubt on the deal.

“Not the smartest brand development choice, forZe have a lot of lovable characters and their storyline is exciting,” esports host and commentator Alex ‘MACHINE’ Richardson said. “Would be a shame to see an ill-thought out decision damage their reputation or fan base.”

Moreover, people are concerned that the org would position young, impressionable players to work with a person who was found cheating.

“This has to be a joke, right?” FaZe Clan coach Janko ‘YNk’ Paunovic said. “The most blatant cheater in coaching is supposed to set an example for young players? My mind is blown, absolutely disgraceful from forZe.”

On September 1, Hard Legion announced they were parting ways with zoneR, who went by the in-game name ‘MechanoGun’ at the time, following ESL’s decision to ban him as well as two other coaches after an investigation found them guilty of using a coach’s spectating bug.

ESIC csgo coach bug ban
ESIC
ZoneR, listed here as ‘MechanoGun,’ was given a 36-month ban after ESIC found 16 cases of using the coaching bug.

It was initially decided that zoneR would be banned for 24 months from playing or coaching in ESL or DreamHack events. ESL later upgraded his ban to 36 months after the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) concluded their investigation of the bug’s abuse.

Of the 37 CSGO coaches found cheating, zoneR’s three-year ban was the longest penalty issued by far. He was found of using the bug in 16 cases, and had “Tier 1 Aggravated” sanctions levied against him.

This comes at a sensitive time for the CSGO community, who have been anxiously awaiting any further reaction from Valve on the coaching scandal. Some are worried the publisher might create bigger consequences or tweak team structures to prevent it from happening again in the future.

“If Valve removes coaching it’ll be because of some BULL**** like this,” CSGO commentator and BOXR CEO, Mohan ‘launders’ Govindasamy, said.

A similar concern sprouted when CSGO teams whose coaches were implicated in ESIC’s findings were simply demoted from the position to an analyst role; thereby using a loophole to keep working with the team.

ForZe will monitor their partnership with zoneR for the time being, but said they could part ways with him after the testing phase for his position has concluded.

CS:GO

FaZe Clan’s NiKo set to join G2 Esports very soon: Report

Published: 24/Oct/2020 19:18 Updated: 24/Oct/2020 19:23

by Alan Bernal
Niko G2 Esports FaZe Clan
StarLadder

Share

faze clan G2 Esports NiKo

CSGO star Nikola ‘⁠NiKo’ Kovač is close to a transfer out of FaZe Clan to G2 Esports, which would pair him with cousin and fellow rifler, Nemanja ‘huNter-’ Kovač.

Back in late September, it was reported that the two organizations opened up discussion around the transfer of the 23-year old Bosnian international. The deal was expected to be finalized weeks after the initial report, though now it could be closer to happening.

There would be a lot of pressure for both teams to close the books on a deal soon, seeing as the BLAST Premier Fall Series is around the corner.

The news follows FaZe Clan’s latest event championship at the European Intel Extreme Masters XV New York on October 11; G2 Esports finished that event in 7th-8th place.

G2 Esports kennyS hunter nexa JaCkz
G2 Esports
G2 Esports could bolster their strong lineup with FaZe’s superstar NiKo.

According to HLTV, the deal could include “one of the biggest transfer fees in the game,” which could outdo the $500,000 fee FaZe paid mousesports for NiKo in 2017.

G2 would have to make space in their starting roster for NiKo, which could see French player François ‘AmaNEk’ Delaunay either benched or traded to another team, according to the report. Similarly, FaZe are said to already be on the hunt for someone to replace the star before the $150,000 BLAST Premier begins.

G2 Esports are in the Group C bracket of that event and will face off against FURIA on November 2, while the Group B matchup between FaZe and BIG kicks off on October 29 – so the two sides will be hard-pressed to finalize any proposed deal as soon as possible.

Coldzera Niko FaZe Clan
ESL/ Bart Oerbekke
NiKo could be moving on from FaZe Clan and coldzera.

As successful as NiKo has been on an individual level, his run with FaZe has yet to result in a Major title. While the next Major in Rio has been indefinitely postponed due to the ongoing crisis, the superstar could be playing under a new banner by the time it rolls around.

If a deal gets done, he will move on from a team with players like Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David, Markus ‘Kjaerbye’ Kjærbye, and Håvard ‘rain’ Nygaard for the likes of Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isaković and longtime French star Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub.

NiKo has been with FaZe for three years, but all indications are that his spell wearing the red and black jerseys won’t be lasting much longer.