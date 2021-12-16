Former NIP CSGO player nawwk seeks fresh start with Apeks

Tim ‘nawwk’ Jonasson has been announced as Apeks’ second CS:GO player for 2022, ending a long wait for a return to action.

The Swedish player is raring to get back into the game after spending the last eight months on Ninjas in Pyjamas’ bench following the organization’s high-profile signing of Nicolai ‘⁠dev1ce⁠’ Reedtz from Astralis.

The 24-year-old had spoken to Dexerto about the difficulty in finding a new team in the current climate, also opening up about his mental health struggles during his time in NIP’s starting lineup.

After failing to live up to the hype surrounding him with NIP and enduring a tough time on the bench, nawwk is embracing a fresh start with Apeks.

“Starting from scratch will be a great feeling,” he said in a statement. “It sure does mean we need to work a lot harder to get where we want to be.

“But it also brings a ton of motivation from every possible angle. All the players are coming from different teams, so we will have a lot of experience from different scenarios and be able to help and give feedback to each other.”

Nawwk is the second confirmed player by Apeks for next year. The team will be led by Asger ‘AcilioN’ Larsen, the only player that the organization is retaining from the 2021 roster, which failed to break into the top 30 in HLTV’s world ranking.

Anders Kjær, Apeks’ Head of Esports, underlined that the new team has been assembled with loftier goals in mind.

“People that are willing to commit 100% to become the best that they can be,” he said about the profile of players the organization will sign. “There will be no room for slacking or holding back.

“If you join us you are expected to spend every hour of every single day in the best possible way, to become the best in the world.”