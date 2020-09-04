Former NiP coach Pita admits to using CSGO coaching exploit

Former Ninjas in Pyjamas coach Faruk ‘pita⁠’ Pita has admitted to using CSGO’s controversial coaching bug all the way back in 2018, but he did report it to Valve afterwards.

Following the conclusion of ESL One Cologne 2020, the CSGO community was rocked on August 31 after ESL handed out bans to Heroic’s HUNDEN, MiBR’s dead, and Hard Legion’s MechanoGun for exploiting a bug.

The bug allows coaches to freelook over parts of the map – meaning that they can set up a camera above a bombsite or elsewhere and then let their team know where enemies are coming from or what exact strategies they’re running in real-time.

With the three coaches receiving heavy suspensions, others have come out and admitted using it, including former Ninjas in Pyjamas coach Pita – who even used all the way back in 2018.

On September 4, the Swede admitted to using the exploit way back in 2018 during an ESL Pro League match against mousesports, before reporting it to Valve’s CSGO Twitter account. However, his messages was ignored for a few months by the devs until he figured out how it worked.

“The reason why I did this was obviously because I was remorseful but also at the same time I wanted to get a fix to this,” Pita said in a TwitLonger, documenting what happened. “We didn’t play much online games in NiP so I wanted to get this fixed for the sake of the community.”

The former NiP coach added that he would “accept any punishment” that might be coming his way because of this. He also noted that he only used the exploit once and anytime it popped up again, he spammed keys to stop it from happening.

Pita concluded by adding that he is “happy to assist” with his demos – giving that CSGO referees and admins are currently combing through hours upon hours of previous games to root out anyone else who used the bug.

It remains to be seen if the 29-year-old suffers any punishment for using the bug, or if his use falls outside of any investigation given that it happened in 2018.