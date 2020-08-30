Hastr0 suggests G2 CSGO players want to "jump ship"

Envy Gaming Owner, Mike ‘hastr0’ Rufail, has claimed that G2’s Counter-Strike roster are “already trying to jump ship” during a back and forth with the organization’s founder, Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez.

G2 Esports and Envy are both titans of the esports realm. Both organizations have fielded world championship-caliber teams in numerous titles.

Envy has been around for seven years more than G2, but both teams have welcomed success from different areas of the esports world. While Envy’s seeds are deep-rooted in Call of Duty, G2 has built its legacy off the back of success in League of Legends and CS:GO.

And it is G2’s CS:GO outfit which hastr0 claims are ready to “jump ship,” despite being regarded as one of the best teams in the world.

Hastr0 and Ocelote lock horns

After hastr0 detailed that his Envy organization had been involved in four out of seven previous Call of Duty World Championship Grand Finals (now five out of eight following Dallas Empire’s win), Ocelote Tweeted a laughing emoji in response to a sentiment which dubbed the Envy Owner as the “best general management and talent mind in all of esports.”

Following a short back and forth — where Carlos compared G2 to “3 Michelin Star, fusion cuisine high-profile restaurant” and Envy to a “3 Yelp Star family bakery store” — Rufail responded with claims that the G2 lineup is ready to fly the banner of another organization.

“Well, seeing as how your CS players are already trying to jump ship, not sure that comparison makes sense,” hastr0 began. “You might want to check on your cooks in the kitchen.”

Firstly, I'd recommend to ensure your conversations with my players are genuine and you're not being finessed.



The G2 Owner was having none of it and replied suggesting that Rufail had been “finessed,” while also claiming that Envy is an “old, dying dinosaur” — it's worth noting that Envy was founded in 2007, while G2 (formerly Gamers2) was established in 2014.

You get finessed and this is your comeback? EnVy is an old, dying dinosaur. Let it die in peace mate.



G2 made their mark in CS:GO in 2016, after building what was dubbed to be a ‘world-beating’ roster featuring the likes of Richard ‘shox’ Papillon and Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom… The latter of which was ironically traded to, you guessed it, Team Envy.

However, Team Envy also has its legacy in CS:GO secure, becoming Major winners at Cluj-Napoca 2015. Of course, the Twitter exchange between the pair was mostly light-hearted, but there may also be a shred of truth mixed in there too.