FURIA's guerri reportedly caught cheating using CSGO coach exploit

FURIA coach Nicholas ‘guerri’ Nogueira is the latest person implicated in the CS:GO cheating scandal, with the Brazilian reportedly abusing a camera exploit during a ECS Season 7 match against Complexity in June 2019.

FURIA, currently ranked sixth in the world, are now in hot water after their coach, guerri, was reportedly caught using a CS:GO camera exploit that gave coaches an unfair advantage.

Former ESL Head Referee Michal Slowinski claimed guerri used the bug in an ECS Season 7 match against Complexity, and “abused it [for the] whole map.” Slowinski also stated guerri’s client was bugged in an earlier match, and worked around it to get it fixed.

I am going to make a lot of Brazilian fans hate me even more with this tweet, but... take a look yourself.



ECS Season 7 Week 2 against Complexity (abused it whole map). He was also bugged in a match day earlier (vs. LG) and decided to reconnect to get it fixed. FACEIT informed. pic.twitter.com/Ha35uROavI — Michal Slowinski (@michau9_) September 2, 2020

FACEIT have been informed of the incident, although they are yet to release a statement. Guerri is also yet to face any sanctions from tournament organizers.

Guerri came out with a statement of his own, commending the work Slowinski has done to maintain the integrity of the scene. “The situation is real and very easy to explain what happened,” he said, according to a translation.

FURIA’s CEO, Jaime Padua, also said the organization was looking into the accusations. “I am properly investigating what was reported by [Slowinski] and already looking for possible explanations,” he said, according to a translation.

Acabei de ver o video postado pelo @michau9_ . Antes de mais nada parabéns pelo trabalho, o esports precisa de pessoas assim.

A situação é verdadeira e muito tranquila de explicar o que aconteceu.



Vou postar o video completo, com audio e com as explicações ainda hoje! — guerri (@guerriCSGO) September 2, 2020

It comes after three coaches ⁠— Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia of MIBR, Nicolai ‘HUNDEN’ Petersen of Heroic, and Aleksandr ‘MechanoGun’ Bogatyrev of Hard Legion ⁠— were banned by ESL for six, 12, and 24 months respectively for abusing the exploit.

Another coach, Aset ‘Solaar’ Sembiyev of K23 (ranked #29), has also been suspended by his team, pending investigation. The 33-year-old Kazakhstani reportedly used the camera exploit against FATE Esports in Eden Area Malta Vibes Cup 8.

Hopefully last one: here is a clip of Solaar abusing coaching bug during Eden Arena Malta Vibes Cup 8, in a match vs. FATE on train. He did for all 21 rounds. pic.twitter.com/NS7O1IlEj6 — Michal Slowinski (@michau9_) September 2, 2020

Slowinski urged other coaches to step forward if they abused the camera exploit. “Sooner or later you will be caught and then it will be too late. It’s not a threat, it’s a chance,” he said.

ESIC determine players not complicit in cheating

In a September 2 statement, the Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) told the community there is “insufficient evidence available to determine” MIBR, Heroic, and Hard Legion players were complicit in their coaches’ cheating.

“ESIC has reviewed an extensive amount of information with the aim of ascertaining any evidence of complicity of players involved in the affected teams,” it said.

Dead, HUNDEN, and MechanoGun were also banned from ESIC member events for six, 12, and 24 months respectively. This includes being around the players in a team house or facility during online events.

ESIC issues sanction outcome for CS:GO bug exploitation matter.



Investigation to remain open for two more months.



Read more: https://t.co/Pjw9g9lLc1 pic.twitter.com/v59lZsVEeO — ESIC (@ESIC_Official) September 2, 2020

On top of ESL and Dreamhack, the three coaches will also be banned from competing in ESIC member events, which includes Blast and a handful of smaller tournament organizers. ESIC has also urged non-member tournament organizers to uphold the suspensions to “protect the CS:GO esports scene internationally.”

FACEIT, the operators of ECS, are not members of ESIC.