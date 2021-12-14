FalleN: “I Said I Was Coming for s1mple… and it HAPPENED!” BLAST CSGO Interview

After pulling off an incredible upset against NAVI in the BLAST Premier CSGO World Finals, FalleN joined Dexerto to talk about the big win.

Team Liquid pulled off what many considered impossible — knocking off NAVI on LAN. Not just any LAN either, but the BLAST World Finals, the last big CSGO tournament of 2021.

FalleN had some words for the best CSGO player, s1mple, before the game and backed them up on the server! Meanwhile, he also praised his teammates Naf, Grim, Stewie2k, and EliGE for their part in what could be Liquid’s biggest win all year.

