ex-MIBR's Dead & taco reportedly creating new Brazilian CSGO squad - Dexerto

ex-MIBR’s Dead & taco reportedly creating new Brazilian CSGO squad

Published: 8/Nov/2020 1:11

by Alan Bernal
Brazilian CS:GO veterans Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia and Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo are reportedly creating a new team after their time on MiBR, according to DBLTAP’s Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis.

The former Made in Brazil coach is said to be a manager for the team, helping lead two promising Brazilian talents in Eduardo ‘dumau’ Wolkmer and Bruno ‘latto’ Rebelatto.

TACO’s former MiBR teammate João ‘felps’ Vasconcellos will also be joining the starting roster. Dumua and latto are signed under YeaH Gaming and RED Canids, respectively, and have shown great promise throughout their short careers so far.

According to The Clutch, YeaH’s Rodrigo ‘RCF’ Coponero has also been linked to the new team, making the requisite five-man roster complete if the project comes together.

The new team will be a reunion for felps, TACO, and dead.

Sources told DBLTAP that dead and his group have been in contact with multiple CS:GO organizations to discuss terms to possibly sign them.

Top-tier Brazilian esports is having a sort of a shakeup in its current state. MiBR have essentially cleared their team of household names with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo and Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga now inactive.

As for challengers, FURIA Esports, they managed to capitalize off of FalleN’s MiBR when it was in its decline. This has propelled players Andrei ‘arT’ Piovezan, Kaike ‘KSCERATO’ Cerato, and Yuri ‘yuurih’ Gomes into the limelight within the last year.

Promising Brazilian talents Dumau (pictured) and latto will reportedly join dead’s new CS:GO team.

The power rankings for the South American region of CS:GO have been up in there air, and dead’s proposed lineup has enough veteran leadership and emerging talent to theoretically make it a worthy competitor.

There will be hurdles, however, dead was one of the coaches found to use a spectator exploit during his time with SK Gaming / MiBR, according to ESIC’s report on the case. He was given a six-and-a-half month ban for his actions.

This bars him from coaching or playing for a team during the span, though it’ll be interesting to see if that will be relevant when the team comes together.

Dead started his 6.5 month ban on August 31, making him eligible to return to the coaching position in mid-March 2021.

CSGO pro Fer confirms he’s unhurt after car crash

Published: 7/Nov/2020 0:48 Updated: 7/Nov/2020 14:29

by Marco Rizzo
Adela Sznajder for DreamHack

Former MiBR CS:GO star, Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga has gone on social media to confirm that nobody was hurt, after images of his damaged car surfaced. 

The Brazilian CS:GO legend Fer was reportedly involved in a car crash on November 6, nearly totalling one of his prized possessions.

It is not clear what caused the accident with all the details we have come from the Brazilian’s Instagram and Twitter posts. Fortunately, everyone seems to be all right, except for the car.

“Nobody got hurt,” read Fer’s IG story.

Instagram: fergod
Fer confirmed he was safe on Instagram after his car was crashed.

Moving to Twitter, the 28-year old thanked everyone for “messages of concern” before saying it was time to bring the “[BMW] Z4 out of the garage.”

Fer also commented on people that wished him ill on social media. “It is quite scary how many people hope for the disgrace of others. Instead of envying the other, use motivation to conquer your things,” he added on Twitter.

Images that surfaced on Twitter showed fer standing next to his damaged car by the side of a road with all passengers safe and most damage appearing in a material form.

His Porsche is seen to have gone into a fence, and will definitely need to be taken to the mechanic as a result.

Fer is an icon in the CSGO scene after his time in the Luminosity, SK, and MiBR teams in which he won numerous titles and two Majors.

He was recently dropped from the MiBR roster, and has since taken a break from competitive play.

Fer’s contribution to the CSGO scene is significant and we’re happy nobody got hurt in the incident. Hopefully he will be able to make a return to the server soon.