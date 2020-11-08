ex-MIBR's Dead & taco reportedly creating new Brazilian CSGO squad - Dexerto

Brazilian CS:GO veterans Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia and Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo are reportedly creating a new team after their time on MiBR, according to DBLTAP’s Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis.

The former Made in Brazil coach is said to be a manager for the team, helping lead two promising Brazilian talents in Eduardo ‘dumau’ Wolkmer and Bruno ‘latto’ Rebelatto.

TACO’s former MiBR teammate João ‘felps’ Vasconcellos will also be joining the starting roster. Dumua and latto are signed under YeaH Gaming and RED Canids, respectively, and have shown great promise throughout their short careers so far.

According to The Clutch, YeaH’s Rodrigo ‘RCF’ Coponero has also been linked to the new team, making the requisite five-man roster complete if the project comes together.

Sources told DBLTAP that dead and his group have been in contact with multiple CS:GO organizations to discuss terms to possibly sign them.

Top-tier Brazilian esports is having a sort of a shakeup in its current state. MiBR have essentially cleared their team of household names with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo and Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga now inactive.

As for challengers, FURIA Esports, they managed to capitalize off of FalleN’s MiBR when it was in its decline. This has propelled players Andrei ‘arT’ Piovezan, Kaike ‘KSCERATO’ Cerato, and Yuri ‘yuurih’ Gomes into the limelight within the last year.

The power rankings for the South American region of CS:GO have been up in there air, and dead’s proposed lineup has enough veteran leadership and emerging talent to theoretically make it a worthy competitor.

There will be hurdles, however, dead was one of the coaches found to use a spectator exploit during his time with SK Gaming / MiBR, according to ESIC’s report on the case. He was given a six-and-a-half month ban for his actions.

This bars him from coaching or playing for a team during the span, though it’ll be interesting to see if that will be relevant when the team comes together.

Dead started his 6.5 month ban on August 31, making him eligible to return to the coaching position in mid-March 2021.