ESL launch $500k CSGO circuit for women’s teams

ESL have launched a competitive Counter-Strike: Global Offensive circuit for women’s teams as part of their new #GGFORALL program, which aims to make esports more “inclusive, respectful and all-empowering.”

ESL have ambitions of creating a world where “everybody can be somebody” and have launched their #GGFORALL program as a vessel for their new, inclusive initiatives.

The first outcome of this program is the CS:GO Women’s circuit, a competitive ecosystem for women that will offer $500,000 in prize winnings across regional leagues, DreamHack competitions, and ESL Cash Cups.

The circuit includes new leagues that will feature eight teams from both Europe and North America where $150,000 will for up for grabs. The best three teams from both regions, as well as other qualifying squads, will compete in the Global League Finals at DreamHack Dallas in June and DreamHack Winter in November.

As well as establishing new competition for women, the tournament organizers have stated their intention of creating a players council. The aim is to give women players an avenue to provide direct feedback to ESL and other organizers in the industry.

Additionally, ESL have stated that they’re creating a talent development program that provides selected broadcast talent with the “necessary tactics and tools” to become successful in helping to bring tournament broadcasts to life through commentary and analysis.

“By providing an infrastructure equal to their male counterparts, we are thrilled to create more visibility and opportunities for women in the esports space, as well as to support them in their professional development and to help make their dreams come true,” said ESL Gaming’s senior vice president of people and culture, Roberta Hernandez.

“This is only the first part of a number of #GGFORALL initiatives we are currently working on and we can’t wait to tell you more about what is yet to come.”

ESL also says that one of the “discussion points” for the new Women Players Council will be “the integration of the women’s circuit winners into the ESL Pro Tour.”