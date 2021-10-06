 CSGO pros answer: How Xyp9x became the Clutch Minister - Dexerto
CSGO pros answer: How Xyp9x became the Clutch Minister

Published: 6/Oct/2021 19:16

by Alan Bernal
astralis csgo pros device niko g2 xyp9x

Astralis Xyp9x

Astralis’ Clutch Minister, Xyp9x, has been the saving grace for his Danish countrymen time and again, to the point where he “lives off” high-tense moments.

Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth is a staple of the legendary Astralis team that dominated CSGO in the late 2010s. While star-power would see teammates Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander and then-member Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz shoved in the spotlight, Xyp9x has always been there to clean up the messes.

There’s no questioning the 26-year-old veteran’s impact on Astralis’ prolonged success, and other CSGO pros have come to respect Xyp9x’s clutch gene.

