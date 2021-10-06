CSGO pros answer: How Xyp9x became the Clutch Minister

Astralis’ Clutch Minister, Xyp9x, has been the saving grace for his Danish countrymen time and again, to the point where he “lives off” high-tense moments.

Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth is a staple of the legendary Astralis team that dominated CSGO in the late 2010s. While star-power would see teammates Lukas ‘gla1ve’ Rossander and then-member Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz shoved in the spotlight, Xyp9x has always been there to clean up the messes.

There’s no questioning the 26-year-old veteran’s impact on Astralis’ prolonged success, and other CSGO pros have come to respect Xyp9x’s clutch gene.

