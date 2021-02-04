 CSGO February 3 patch notes: Shorthanded Income, timeout changes - Dexerto
CS:GO

CSGO February 3 patch notes: Shorthanded Income, timeout changes

Published: 4/Feb/2021 5:29

by Andrew Amos
CS:GO terrorist outside B tunnels on Dust 2
Valve

Valve are changing up how CS:GO’s Shorthanded Loser Income and timeouts work in the February 3 patch. The changes come to help improve the competitive experience for teams who are down a man.

CS:GO has been in a bit of a rut since Valve made the drastic call to remove bots from Competitive. The controversial decision has been met by tons of resistance, despite Valve extending an olive branch of changes.

Extra timeouts and the Shorthanded Loser Income system have somewhat bridged the gap, but not by enough. Valve is now altering the two systems to try and help teams who are a man down remain competitive without being able to jump between bots.

Shorthanded Loser Income handed out more frequently

Shorthanded Loser Income is one addition Valve has made to CS:GO to help rebalance Competitive queues after removing bots. If someone disconnects, after three rounds, you’ll get bonus money to spend.

While it used to only work on losses, the recent update is now giving it out every round, regardless of win or loss. This means that teams who are down 4v5 aren’t punished for winning after the three-round buffer, which is still in place.

CS:GO Tactical Timeout menu
Valve
Timeouts are now longer in CS:GO, but teams have less of them.

Tactical timeouts changed after tech pauses addition

The addition of Technical Timeouts in the January 27 patch has made CS:GO games run a little slower than normal. Given they activate automatically when someone disconnects, it’s an unavoidable consequence.

However, Valve is changing how Tactical Timeouts work within CS:GO to accommodate tech pauses. Tactical Timeouts will be changed from four 30-second timeouts to two one-minute timeouts. The changes are being tested in the Broken Fang Premier queue.

While it’s the same length of time overall, having less pauses makes the game flow a bit better. Instead of the potential of stopping six times over the course of a game, that has been cut to four.

You can find the full CS:GO February 3 patch notes below.

CSGO February 3 patch notes

Gameplay

  • Short-handed income is now given after every round regardless of a win or loss.
  • Broken Fang Premier team timeouts have changed from 4x half-minute timeouts to 2x one minute timeouts.
CS:GO

$1 million IEM Katowice 2021 details: schedule & teams

Published: 4/Feb/2021 3:40

by Alan Bernal
iem katawice 2021
IEM

IEM Katowice

IEM Katowice 2021 is around the corner and now we have the best view of this year’s stacked CSGO bracket competing for the $1,000,000 prize pool.

The online era of CSGO has given us a great idea of how teams stack up against each other, but now there’s going to be big money on the line with a chance to notch a title for the Intel Grand Slam.

IEM Katowice 2021 features an impressive line-up of teams, and if you were missing some LAN CS:GO, be sure to tune in when it starts on February 16.

NaVi winning at IEM Katowice.
ESL
Defending champions Na’Vi are favorites to claim IEM Katowice 2021.

Katowice 2021 Format

There are three stages to IEM Katowice 2021; the Play-In and Main stage, as well as Playoffs.

The Play-In stage will feature a double elimination bracket. While the opening brackets will be a best-of-one, every match after that will be decided in a best-of-three series.

Eight teams from Play-Ins that will be promoted to the Main Stage. From there, 16 teams will be split into two groups that have their separate double-elimination formats.

The top three teams of each group, six total, will move on to the Playoffs. It’ll be single-elimination. The Quarterfinals and Semifinals will be best-of-three, and the Grand Finals will be a best of five.

iem katowice csgo
IEM
IEM Katowice 2021 is going to to spotlight the best CSGO teams.

IEM Katowice 2021: Teams and Players

While 24 teams are technically participating in Katowice 2021, that number will quickly get slashed before the Group stage starts, and even more so for the playoffs.

Astralis, Natus Vincere, and Vitality are only some of the teams expected to put on a good show, but take a look at the rest of the playing field to see how it stacks up.

Team Players
Heroic stavn b0RUP cadiaN TeSeS niko
Team Vitality  apEX RpK ZywOo shox misutaaa
Astralis device dupreeh Xyp9x gla1ve Magisk
FaZe Clan rain coldzera broky Twistzz x
G2 Esports kennyS nexa AmaNEk huNter- NiKo
Natus Vincere flamie s1mple electronic Boombl4 Perfecto
FURIA Esports  yuurih arT VINI KSCERATO Junior
Evil Geniuses Brehze CeRq Ethan tarik stanislaw
Complexity blameF RUSH k0nfig poizon jks
Fnatic KRIMZ JW Brollan Golden Jackinho
OG NBK Aleksib valde ISSAA mantuu
Team Liquid EliGE NAF Stewie2K Grim FalleN
Ninjas In Pyjamas REZ Plopski nawwk hampus x
Team One Maluk3 prt pesadelo malbsMd skullz
MIBR chelo yel shz boltz danoco
Renegades dexter malta Sico INS Hatz
BIG tabseN tiziaN XANTARES syrsoN k1to
mousesports ropz karrigan frozen Bymas acoR
Virtus.pro buster qikert Jame SANJI YEKINDAR
Gambit Esports nafany sh1ro interz Ax1Le Hobbit
Cloud9 floppy ALEX mezii es3tag Xeppaa
Team Spirit somedieyoung chopper mir magixx degster
Movistar Riders mopoz ALEX steel shokz smooya
Wisła Kraków SZPERO hades jedqr ponczek x

IEM Katowice 2021: Schedule

Play-In Brackets

Day 1 — February 16

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 BIG vs Movistar Riders 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Team Spirit vs Cloud9 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Gambit vs Team One 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Renegades vs Mousesports 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 Virtus.pro vs Wisła Kraków 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 NiP vs Complexity 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 OG vs Fnatic 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM
Upper Bracket R1 Team Liquid vs MIBR 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM
Upper Bracket  R2 TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Upper Bracket  R2 TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Upper Bracket  R2 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM
Upper Bracket  R2 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM

Day 2 — February 17

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group Stage

Day 3 — February 18

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 4 — February 19

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 5 — February 20

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 6 — February 21

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 7 — February 26

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 8 — February 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 9 — February 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM