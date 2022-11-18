CS:GO AK-47 skin goes on sale for over $400,000 to set new record price

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at calum.patterson@dexerto.com.

What is likely the most expensive weapon skin in all of gaming has officially gone up for sale, with a CS:GO trader listing their ‘Case Hardened’ AK-47 skin for sale at a price just shy of half a million dollars.

CS:GO features a litany of incredibly expensive items. The most expensive skins are usually knives, but some weapon skins can also reach into the tens of thousands.

Currently, the most valuable item in the game is a unique, one-of-one, Karambit knife, the owner of which turned down an offer of $1.5 million for. While this item isn’t for sale, possibly the second-most-expensive skin is now on the market.

Article continues after ad

The skin in question is an AK-47 ‘Case Hardened’, which the owner has listed for sale at €431,000 ($447,000 USD).

Valve If you want to own this AK-47 skin in CS:GO, you’ll need a spare $400,000.

Why is the AK-47 skin so expensive?

Whether the item actually sells for this amount remains to be seen, but it’s certainly likely, as previous sales of similar skins would indicate.

While most ‘Case Hardened’ AK-47 skins will sell for only a few hundred dollars, there are a few characteristics that make this one unique. Firstly, it features pattern number 661, which is considered the best pattern for the skin, as it features the most ‘blue’ coloring.

Next, it has four Titan Holo stickers applied to it – the most expensive stickers in the game with a value of around $60,000 each. Finally, it is a ‘StatTrak’ Minimal Wear condition. The best condition is actually StatTrak Factory New – but there is not a single one of these in existence with the pattern 661.

Article continues after ad

There is one more factor that makes this skin so valuable. It is currently the ‘number one’ version in the game – meaning it is the best condition AK-47 Case Hardened in existence, with the pattern number 661.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The seller, a Danish collector known as ‘Lukusbums’, bought the skin only just over a year ago, in 2021, for around $150,000.

Now, the skin is so expensive, that CS:GO marketplace BUFF had to increase its price limit on the site to accommodate the listing. If the sale goes through, it is likely to be the most valuable cash trade in CS:GO history.

The most likely buyer for this item will be a skin collector based in China. The Chinese market has become massively invested in high-tier CS:GO items, and any wealthy collector will be keen to add this AK-47 to their inventory, no matter the cost.

Article continues after ad

Lukusbums owns a number of other expensive items, including a Souvenir Dragon Lore AWP, Factory New Vice Gloves, and a ‘Blue Gem’ Karambit knife. He is selling this AK-47 as he has a new favorite, the AK-47 Wild Lotus skin.