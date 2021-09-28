Complexity Are Cursed! Richard Lewis Reacts

Despite Complexity Gaming’s unlucky run in their last two years of competitive CSGO, Richard Lewis still believes there’s hope for the latest roster.

CSGO Blast Premier Group Stage didn’t go to plan for Complexity Gaming with the organization being eliminated after losses to s1mple’s NAVI and olofmeister’s FaZe.

With k0nfig having to be subbed out due to a broken wrist, the roster’s unlucky streak continues, but Richard Lewis thinks there’s a lot of potential in Complexity’s players, and that there’s hope for the future.

