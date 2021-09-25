 Dev1ce finally back to Astralis form?! Richard Lewis Reacts - Dexerto
CS:GO

Dev1ce finally back to Astralis form?! Richard Lewis Reacts

Published: 25/Sep/2021 19:56

by Julian Young
Ninjas in Pyjamas came out swinging as CS:GO Blast Premier Fall 2021 groups kicked off, and Richard Lewis believes that superstar Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz is poised to dominate the opposition.

NIP have had a perfect start to their Blast Premier Fall 2021 campaign. Led by dev1ce, they ran through TabseN’s BIG and NiKo’s G2 to top Group B, and the NIP superstar has surged back to top form and shown off his true CS:GO talent.

Richard Lewis believes dev1ce has shown the hallmarks of a true champion, and suggests NIP should even look at adding his former Astralis teammate dupreeh to the Counter-Strike roster.

