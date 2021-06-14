BLAST confirm LAN and live audience for 2021 CSGO Fall Finals - Dexerto

BLAST have confirmed that their BLAST Premier Fall Finals will be played in front of CS:GO fans as they return to a crowd-setting for the first time since February 2020.

For the last year, esport events across the globe have moved online, thanking away the fire and excitement of LAN events.

As the world starts to open back up, a few LAN events have started to take place as more and more esport scenes are starting to return to normal.

A few of these LAN events have lacked one key element – the crowd – but that’ll be changing in Counter-Strike in the future, especially with the BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

That’s right, BLAST have confirmed that their Fall Finals – which are set to take place between November 23 and November 28 – will be played on LAN and in front of a crowd in Denmark, with $425,000 up for grabs.

The event will be the first BLAST event played in front of a crowd since February 2020, with fans packing the 12,000 capacity Royal Arena in Copenhagen, which has already staged BLAST events before.

“BLAST has been eagerly awaiting this day for some time now, we’ve hugely missed arena events and being able to take our shows to CS:GO fans all around the world – nothing can replace the feeling of players entertaining and interacting with a live audience,” said BLAST Premier Commissioner Andrew Haworth.

The Fall Finals will be contested by six teams, four of who will qualify through the Blast Fall Groups stage. The other two sides will come through the Fall Showdown to gain entry to the tournament.

Aside from competing for a slice of the $425,000 prize pool, a spot at the BLAST Premier: World Final 2021 is also on the line.

That event has a $1,000,000 prize pool with $500,000 going to the victors. Heroic have already qualified on the back of their win at ESL Pro League Season 13, and it’s sure to be a top-tier event.