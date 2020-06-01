Bizarre CSGO glitch prevents players from picking up guns on Nuke

A glitched spot on Nuke can prevent Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players from recovering dropped weapons on the map which can cause valuable items to go unclaimed.

The classic multi-level arena from CS has seen many iterations in the history of the franchise. Though Nuke has been a favorite for a lot of the community, the map can sometimes make it hard for players to play on it.

One instance of that was captured by redditor ‘jonnis_’ that showed them starting up a round of Wingman on Nuke when their teammate had a bit of fun that turned out to leave them worse for wear.

Near T side spawn at the base of Secret, there are three canisters in Tunnels that sit atop of an elevated base off the ground. The round started, with the teammate named ‘Kunga’ dropping an AK-47 for the other half of the duo.

A bit of trolling early in the round quickly turned into instant regret as the two realized that the “wall stole [jonnis’] gun,” as they noted.

The teammate shot a few rounds to slightly skew the gun further from jonnis, but it doesn’t seem like any of them expected for it to bug into the yellow platform.

Further into the clip, you can actually see the bit of space in between the floor and elevated platform. While it would make sense for weapons to slide through that opening, it was baffling to see the other side swallow the rifle.

“The AK was banished to the shadow realm,” user ‘neonz09’ quipped. Players have reportedly come across this type of glitch on Nuke for at least a year.

The tight corridors of the B site tunnels can get some of the shockwaves from the bomb if it were to go off. While jonnis’ clip shows a teammate causing the glitch, it remains to be seen if the bomb’s explosion can lead to a strange situation where a recoverable weapon gets swept under the platform by the blast.

This obviously isn’t an intended interaction in CSGO, and it could be something that Valve addressed if they’re made aware of the problem.