BLAST Premier Spring 2020 CSGO Stream: How to watch, schedule, more

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 will see some of the world’s best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams duke it out for a chance to claim qualification points and big money prizes. Here, you can follow along with a schedule, stream, and much more.

With LAN events canceled for the foreseeable future, esports titles like Counter-Strike have had to revert to playing online. This has shaken things up considering LAN events usually see the best of teams in Europe, North America, and beyond doing battle on a level playing field.

Instead of that, BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 will see teams confined to their own regions and compete in online play. Here, we take a look at everything you need to know – including schedules, standings, streams, and much more.

When is BLAST Premier: Spring 2020

The European portion of BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 kicks off on June 1 with Vitality taking on ENCE in the first group play match. This game gets underway at 2:30 pm BST/3:30 pm CEST/9:30 am EDT/6:30 am PDT and marks the first of five matches.

As for North American play, that also starts on June 1 but there are only two matches per day. You’ll be able to see FURIA take on MIBR as the opening game at 9:30 pm BST/10:30 pm CEST/4:30 pm EDT/1:30 pm PDT.

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 stream

Thankfully, you won’t have to split your attention for different matches, as only one game will be played at a time regardless of the region that is playing.

That means that you can kick back and watch the main BLAST broadcast that we have embedded below. Alternative language streams also available.

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 teams and groups

As already mentioned, 18 teams will be competing in DreamHack Masters Spring 2020, with ten teams competing in Europe and the other eight in North America. The groups for the event were determined ahead of time and you can take a look at them all below.

Team Record Group A (Europe) Vitality 0-0 Astralis 0-0 ENCE 0-0 Ninjas in Pyjamas 0-0 sAw 0-0

Team Record Group B (Europe) Fnatic 0-0 Mousesports 0-0 Dignitas 0-0 MAD Lions 0-0 Virtus.Pro 0-0

Team Record Group A (North America) MIBR 0-0 FURIA 0-0 Gen.G 0-0 Chaos Esports Club 0-0

Team Record Group B (North America) Evil Geniuses 0-0 100 Thieves 0-0 Cloud9 0-0 Triumph 0-0

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 Format

The format for BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 is pretty simple and doesn’t change depending on whether the teams are playing in the European or North America event.

The group stage will be played in round-robin best-of-ones, with the top three teams from each group progressing in North America, while the top four from each group will move on in Europe. The playoffs will then move to a single-elimination format with teams playing best-of-three matches. There will be no grand finals, however, there will be a third-place match.

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 Schedule

June 1 matches BST EDT PDT Vitality vs ENCE 2:30 PM 9:30 AM 6:30 AM mousesports vs Dignitas 3:45 PM 10:45 AM 6:30 AM Astralis vs NiP 5:00 PM 12:00 PM 9:00 AM fnatic vs MAD Lions 6:15 PM 1:15 PM 10:15 AM Astralis vs sAw 7:30 PM 2:30 PM 11:30 AM FURIA vs MIBR 9:30 PM 4:30 PM 1:30 PM Chaos vs Gen.G 10:45 PM 5:45 PM 2:45 PM 100 Thieves vs Evil Geniuses 00:00 PM 7:00 PM 4:00 PM