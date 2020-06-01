Fnatic vs EnVy: The Rivalry that Defined a CSGO Era

Fnatic and EnVy are two of the world's most well-known esports organizations. While not necessarily considered arch-rivals, the two orgs shared a bitter rivalry in CS:GO from 2014 to 2016, leading to some of the most engaging CS:GO matches the competitive scene has even seen. When it comes to dominance in the world of CS:GO, most people's minds flick straight to Astralis and their recent run of incredible success with three consecutive Major wins. Other infamous esports dynasties focus on OpTic Gaming in Call of Duty, and SKT in League of Legends. Rivalries, on the other hand, are harder to come by. Certain rivalries are borne out of big-name organization or player drama. Others, however, come from two high-class rosters competing ahead of the chasing pack for an extended period of time. Advertisement

One of the foremost examples of two rosters who consistently matched the other is Fnatic and Envy, the rivalry that captivated competitive CS:GO fans from 2014 to 2016. Despite both sides since falling away from the pinnacle of professional Counter-Strike, there was a time when they constituted the top two sides in the world.

This rivalry really did have it all: player drama, controversial boosts, and some nail-biting match-ups. Here, we break down the teams' clashes from start to finish, and take a look at what made this back-and-forth so enthralling for fans to watch and players to take part in.