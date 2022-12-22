Astralis sign 19-year-old Buzz to complete CS:GO roster for 2023

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Astralis have added 19-year-old Christian ‘Buzz⁠’ Andersen to their senior CS:GO squad as they continue to reshape their roster ahead of 2023.

Over the last few months, Astralis have been reshaping their Counter-Strike roster as they look to get back to the top of the mountain and reclaim their spot as the dominant team in CS:GO.

The Danes have injected some new blood to their once dominant core, but recently reunited Lukas ‘gla1ve⁠’ Rossander, Andreas ‘Xyp9x⁠’ Højsleth, and Nicolai ‘⁠dev1ce⁠’ Reedtz when they brought dev1ce back from Ninjas in Pyjamas following the IEM Rio Major.

That trio had been joined by the experienced Benjamin ‘⁠blameF’ Bremer and newcomer Mikkel ‘⁠MistR⁠’ Thomsen, with the 18-year-old Dane standing in as a temporary sub from their Astralis Talent squad. Now, they’ve found a fifth in the form of Buzz.

Astralis add Buzz to CS:GO roster

The 19-year-old’s move to Astralis was confirmed by the Danish squad on December 22, as he joins up with them from MASONIC, who he’d been playing for since August.

“I am very happy and really proud. I have studied and looked up to the players on the Astralis team for several years, and in many ways, that has shaped me as a CS player,” Buzz said upon joining up with the powerhouse squad.

“The fact that I can now call myself an Astralis player on a team with several of those players and in the role I’ve always imagined is just crazy cool.”

Buzz has been competing in CS:GO for almost 18 months, and has been on a number of Danish rosters to this point. He started out with AAB and AGF before joining up with MAD Lions for a short stint.

The jump to Astralis will naturally bring plenty of expectation, given how the Danes had previously ruled Counter-Strike for so long and want to get to that point with their core trio.

Astralis’ roster for 2023 looks like: