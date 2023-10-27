Falcons CS2 super team set to start with Magisk signing

Team Falcons are reportedly signing Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif, formerly of Team Vitality and Astralis, to kick off its rumored CS2 super team.

Magisk is joining Team Falcons, following in the footsteps of his long-time coach Danny ‘zonic’ Sørensen, according to HLTV. Before joining Falcons, Magisk was a multi-Major winning member of Astralis and spent the last two years on Team Vitality. With the French organization, Magisk won the BLAST Paris Major earlier this year – the final one of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive era.

zonic and Vitality’s former Head of Performance, Lars Robl, confirmed their move to the Suadi Arabian-backed esports organization on October 3. Now, one of the most decorated coaches in CS:GO is rumored to be building a super team, with Magisk as the first step.

According to the report, Falcons are also currently linked with Nikola ‘NiKo⁠’ Kovač, and his G2 Esports teammate, Ilya ‘⁠m0NESY⁠’ Osipov, and Marco ‘Snappi’ Pfeiffer.

Team Falcons bring in Magisk in CS2 rebuild

The Falcons rebuild is also another in a string of roster rumors and changes as the transition to CS2 impacts teams, like NAVI and Heroic, and the current economic climate around esports in general.

Team Falcons currently has an international lineup of players, led by French IGL Nathan ‘NBK-‘ Schmitt. The organization has not qualified for a Major since its entrance into the esport in 2021. The team’s most notable recent achievement is a top-16 finish at Gamers8.

Michal Konkol/BLAST Team Vitality lifting the BLAST Paris Major Trophy.

Under zonic, the squad will probably look much different as he should have his pick of the litter as his rebuild comes just as other teams are hemorrhaging players, or showing them the door. One of the best players ever, Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, is even entertaining offers from other squads at the moment.

Magisk is the second former Astralis player to exit Vitality this month. His long-time teammate Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen joined Heroic less than a week ago. The player was previously benched by the organization as it brought in younger players for the new Valve title.

More changes are set to come to rosters around the world as the CS2 landscape continues to shift.