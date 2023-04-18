Astralis moves Xyp9x to CSGO academy team as Altekz is called up

Astralis has announced some changes to its CS:GO lineup after failing to qualify for the 2023 Paris Major with Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth stepping down to the academy team and Danish talent Alexander ‘Altekz’ Givskov moving up to the main squad.

Astralis has decided to make some moves in terms of its roster as the Danish CS:GO team failed to qualify for the 2023 Paris Major. The squad bombed out of the European RMR with losses to Team Vitality, Vertigo and Ninjas in Pyjamas. This is the second Major the Danish team has missed in a year as they failed to qualify for the 2022 Rio Major.

Article continues after ad

The changes will see Astralis veteran Xyp9x move down to Astralis Talent, the organization’s academy squad, with Altekz taking his starting lineup spot. Altekz was listed as a substitute for the RMR but did not play in the qualifier.

“Throughout 2023, Altekz has been performing on a consistent, high level, and he is currently one of the most talented players in his role. As such, and in continuation of the first team coaches’ desire to work with him in the coming period, we have had a good dialogue with Xyp9x, who has agreed to help the talent team,” Astralis Director of Sports, Kasper Hvidt said in a statement about the change.

Article continues after ad

Astralis make big changes to CSGO lineup

Xyp9x said in the Astralis statement that he is a team player, and is willing to do anything to help the organization succeed. He signed a new contract with Astralis in 2021, locking him in with the organization until 2025.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I am still super disappointed that we missed the qualification for the Major. That was my goal and everyone’s ambition. An organization like Astralis must participate in all Majors and ultimately be able to compete for the title. When we miss this opportunity for the second time in a row, it’s clear we have to look at all options,” the CS:GO veteran said.

Article continues after ad

Astralis fans will get to see Altekz in first-team action on April 27 as the squad competes in the online event Brazy Party 2023.