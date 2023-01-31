CSGO legends GeT_RiGhT, olofmeister, more team up but fall short in IEM Brazil 2023 qualifiers

A group of CSGO royalty teamed up to play in the open qualifiers for this year’s IEM Brazil 2023, including legends like GeT_RiGhT, friberg, olofmeister, and more, but the veterans ultimately fell short.

In 2014-2015, this would be the Swedish dream team, but unfortunately, the jaw-dropping lineup fell fall short in their very first qualifying game after teaming up for the IEM Brazil 2023 qualifiers.

Under the cheeky name of boomerdemons, the veteran team consisting of GeT_RiGhT, olofmeister, friberg, f0rest, and Lekr0, with GuardiaN listed as a sixth player, decided to test their skills against today’s crop of young up and comers. Before long, however, they lost in quite a brutal fashion.

In their first, and only match together in the IEM Brazil 2023 open European qualifiers, they faced VOYVODA in a best-of-one on Mirage and lost decisively 16-3. With VOYVODA’s REDS7AR getting a stunning 4.5 K/D against the legends.

GeT_RiGht, friberg, and f0rest are no strangers to playing with each other, competing under NIP in the early days of CSGO, where together they would famously go undefeated for 87 LAN maps and also win their first and only majors in 2014s ESL One Cologne. The trio would then go on to play in Dignitas together with Lekr0.

And olofmeister’s career is nothing to scoff at either. Winning back to back majors in 2015 with a legendary Fnatic roster at Katowice and Cologne, with a Major MVP and HLTV Number 1 under his belt. He would go on to play in FaZe, but fall short of a third major win in 2017.

Of course, it has to be said this one-off appearance is not meant to be an epic re-entry into the CSGO scene, rather something fun for the veterans to do.

GeT_RiGhT has announced his retirement from professional CSGO, and olofmeister is an inactive member of FaZe’s roster. friberg, f0rest, and Lekr0 are all free agents, but have not seen professional play since Dignitas released their roster in 2022.

All the players are in their 30s, or in Lekr0’s case 29, and have all won their fair share of tournaments over the years.