GeT_RiGhT announces Twitch switch after CSGO departure - Dexerto

Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund has announced his departure from professional Counter-Strike, as he moves to Twitch streaming full-time.

2021 has just got started and Sweden are already stealing the show. Just days after PGL announced the Stockholm Major, GeT_RiGhT has decided to call time on his legendary competitive career.

During an exclusive interview with Dexerto, the 30-year-old discusses the career highs and lows, his battle with Crohn’s disease and what the future holds for the Swedish titan.

GeT_RiGhT interview

GeT_RiGhT & f0rest: End of an era

The Swede has a CS legacy like no other, but an integral part of those wins and losses was his partnership with countryman Patrik ‘f0rest’ Lindberg. The two share a long list of tournament wins together, including the coveted Major.

The two Counter-Strike behemoths have played together for over a decade, and it’s clear that the end of this partnership is one of the most emotional aspects of GeT_RiGhT’s retirement.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, but at the same time, it’s been a beautiful ride.” Alesund goes on to describe their partnership as “the biggest highlight” of his career.

CSGO & Crohn’s: A battle worth fighting

It may shock a lot of people, but GeT RiGhT describes living with the disease as being “one of the best things that ever happened” to him, as well as one of the worst ones.

He describes his lifelong battle with the stomach pain that accompanies the illness, but goes on to explain that he’s thankful, as the official diagnosis brought with it a sense of both physical and mental relief.

In terms of playing CS, however, he describes it as “horrible.” The associated pain, alongside weight and blood loss meant that focusing on the game became a trial all in its own. After asking himself whether it was worth risking his health, his response shows a mixed bag of emotions. “Yes and no really,” he admitted, as the pro player life and its fandom are always worth it, but the two day bedridden recovery period certainly has left a scar.

GeT_RiGhT: Twitch streaming & beyond

It’s important to note that the Swedish legend will not be leaving CS. He sees the game as home, explaining: “I grew up in the scene and I’ll do anything it takes to help it grow.”

While he admits he can’t go into exact details about his future plans, he sees Twitch and content creation as a “competition on another level,” as he explores a plethora of games such as League of Legends and Warzone with more creative freedom.

GeT_RiGhT explored his excitement for Valorant, but clarified that he’s “not going to become a professional Valorant player.” With that said, he does believe that the game “has huge potential to overtake CS:GO” at some point in down the line.

Throughout this entire interview, you get a sense that the Valorant pro (sorry Chris, we had to) is in the best place he’s ever been. We’ll be excited to see where his streaming career takes him, whether it’s Riot’s Future Earth or otherwise. So keep an eye out, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon!