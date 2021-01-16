 GeT_RiGhT announces Twitch switch after CSGO departure - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

Exclusive interview: GeT RiGhT announces Twitch switch from CSGO

Published: 16/Jan/2021 15:00

by Lauren Bergin
Get Right Interview
Dexerto

Share

GeT_RiGhT

Christopher ‘GeT_RiGhT’ Alesund has announced his departure from professional Counter-Strike, as he moves to Twitch streaming full-time. 

2021 has just got started and Sweden are already stealing the show. Just days after PGL announced the Stockholm Major, GeT_RiGhT has decided to call time on his legendary competitive career.

During an exclusive interview with Dexerto, the 30-year-old discusses the career highs and lows, his battle with Crohn’s disease and what the future holds for the Swedish titan.

GeT_RiGhT interview

GeT_RiGhT & f0rest: End of an era

f0rest and GeT_RiGhT hugging
Twitter: Betwayesports
Counter-Strike’s dynamic duo is no more.

The Swede has a CS legacy like no other, but an integral part of those wins and losses was his partnership with countryman Patrik ‘f0rest’ Lindberg. The two share a long list of tournament wins together, including the coveted Major.

The two Counter-Strike behemoths have played together for over a decade, and it’s clear that the end of this partnership is one of the most emotional aspects of GeT_RiGhT’s retirement.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, but at the same time, it’s been a beautiful ride.” Alesund goes on to describe their partnership as “the biggest highlight” of his career.

CSGO & Crohn’s: A battle worth fighting

Adela Sznajder for ESL
GeT_RiGhT’s battle with Crohn’s is a perplexing one.

It may shock a lot of people, but GeT RiGhT describes living with the disease as being “one of the best things that ever happened” to him, as well as one of the worst ones.

He describes his lifelong battle with the stomach pain that accompanies the illness, but goes on to explain that he’s thankful, as the official diagnosis brought with it a sense of both physical and mental relief.

In terms of playing CS, however, he describes it as “horrible.” The associated pain, alongside weight and blood loss meant that focusing on the game became a trial all in its own. After asking himself whether it was worth risking his health, his response shows a mixed bag of emotions. “Yes and no really,” he admitted, as the pro player life and its fandom are always worth it, but the two day bedridden recovery period certainly has left a scar.

GeT_RiGhT: Twitch streaming & beyond

GeT_RiGhT CSGO
YouTube: GeT_RiGhT
What’s next for GeT_RiGhT? We can’t wait to find out.

It’s important to note that the Swedish legend will not be leaving CS. He sees the game as home, explaining: “I grew up in the scene and I’ll do anything it takes to help it grow.”

While he admits he can’t go into exact details about his future plans, he sees Twitch and content creation as a “competition on another level,” as he explores a plethora of games such as League of Legends and Warzone with more creative freedom.

GeT_RiGhT explored his excitement for Valorant, but clarified that he’s “not going to become a professional Valorant player.” With that said, he does believe that the game “has huge potential to overtake CS:GO” at some point in down the line.

Throughout this entire interview, you get a sense that the Valorant pro (sorry Chris, we had to) is in the best place he’s ever been. We’ll be excited to see where his streaming career takes him, whether it’s Riot’s Future Earth or otherwise. So keep an eye out, he’s not going anywhere anytime soon!

CS:GO

Jamppi to Valorant? VAC banned CSGO pro considering switch following legal proceedings

Published: 15/Jan/2021 12:58 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 13:00

by Connor Bennett
Jamppi in the ENCE jersey and Jett from Valorant
ENCE/Riot Games

Share

Jamppi

A new report from a Finnish newspaper has suggested that VAC banned CSGO pro Elias ‘Jamppi⁠’ Olkkonen is considering a switch to Valorant as he steps down from ENCE. 

For a few year, Jamppi has been considered as one of Counter-Strike’s biggest rising stars. The 19-year-old was set to join the OG roster following their step into CS:GO, however, that move fell through.

The problem is, the Finnish star has a VAC ban to his name, so, he can’t play in CS:GO’s premier events – the Majors – even though a number of tournament organizers have allowed him to play in their own events.

With him and his family contesting the ban, Jamppi joined ENCE in the hopes that, at some point, he’d be able to play at Majors. However, there have been a few missteps in his argument, and he hasn’t come any closer to having the VAC ban taken away. That, alongside some roster turmoil with ENCE, has got him seemingly considering his options.

DreamHack
Jamppi was VAC banned in 2015 at the age of 14.

According to a report from the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, the 19-year-old is apparently considering a switch to VALORANT as ENCE considers a number of roster moves.

It comes after a report from DBLTap’s Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis stated that ENCE were in discussions with Danish duo Marco ‘Snappi’ Pfeiffer and Thomas ‘TMB’ Bundsbæk about joining up with their active lineup alongside Aleksi ‘allu⁠’ Jalli, Joonas ‘doto⁠’ Forss, and Tuomas ‘SADDYX⁠’ Louhimaa.

That, ultimately, leaves Jamppi without a spot as the CS:GO 2021 season starts to ramp up in preparation for the PGL Stockholm Major in October.

CS:GO pro Jamppi in ENCE interview
ENCE TV, YouTube
Jamppi is considering a switch to VALORANT, according to reports.

If he decides to go to VALORANT, as IS reports, Jamppi would join a list of other CS:GO pros who have been banned from playing at a Major – including Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan and Braxton ‘Swag’ Pierce.

As for where he could go, well, there are a few teams who would certainly make space for the 19-year-old – especially if he could show as much promise in the Riot Games shooter as he does in CS:GO. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.