The making of karrigan & olofmeister: Why they almost quit CSGO

Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen and Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer Gustafsson are two of CS:GO’s biggest legends. However, they almost pulled the plug on their decade-long careers years ago. This is the story of how they came back to reach new heights.

For karrigan, it was after the Boston Major. As for olofmeister, it was off the back of his notorious Overpass boost. However, both CS:GO legends nearly retired from the game years before now.

Speaking to Matthew ‘Sadokist’ Trivett, the FaZe Clan duo spoke about their legacies, what led them to nearly throwing in the towel, and raising the next generation of Counter-Strike stars.

