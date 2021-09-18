The CSGO Record That Will Never Be Broken!

While multiple teams have achieved remarkable streaks in competitive CSGO, none of them come close to Ninjas in Pyjamas’ unbelievable LAN map win streak.

Going undefeated for a short period of time is an incredible achievement for any CSGO team, but one roster took it to the next level and cemented themselves into the game’s history books.

NiP managed to win 87 LAN maps in a row with no losses until the streak was finally broken in March 2013. Will the record ever be broken, or can it stand the test of time?

