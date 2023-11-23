FaZe star Twistzz explains why rejected Falcons CS2 offer over “moral” differences

FaZe Clan’s star player Twistzz has explained why he rejected an offer from Team Falcons over “moral” differences with the team.

Team Falcons has been making waves in the Counter-Strike scene throughout 2023 as the org has reportedly been offering some of CS2’s biggest names contracts to build a superteam.

From G2’s star rifler Nikola “NiKo” Kovač to Vitality’s four-time major-winning Emil “Magisk” Reif, and the star signings of Vitality’s former head coach Dann “zonic” Sørensen, it seems no stone has been left unturned.

Article continues after ad

Another player who was also rumored to have received an offer was FaZe Clan’s Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, however, nothing ever came of this particular deal. Now, he has explained why he turned it down.

Article continues after ad

In an interview at the BLAST Fall Final in Copenhagen, speaking with Pley, Twistzz was asked why he turned down the offer from Falcons. In his eyes, “It wasn’t really an offer, they just contacted me, and I turned it down fast.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He continued to explain, “Obviously, if I wanted the bag and I didn’t care about my career then I would go to Falcons, but I do care about my career and I have morals, and it’s not about the money.”

Twistzz further listed his other reasons for not joining the org, namely the added struggle of not being a partnered team with ESL or Blast which would mean easier qualification into IEM and BLAST tournaments.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“You go to Falcons, you have no partner spots. You have to qualify for everything, which is like a privilege these partner teams have,” Twistzz said. “It’s also important to state because these big events make a big difference to the Valve Ranking, and obviously in 2025 it will be the main leaderboard.”

However, Twistzz reasserted that he ultimately rejected offers from Falcons over his own personal morals. “Mainly for me, it’s morals. Money is not the incentive for me. You can say whatever you want but I just don’t want to be affiliated with that stuff at all.”

Article continues after ad