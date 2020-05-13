Witcher 3 cosplayer creates flawless Triss Merigold outfit

Cosplayer Dorottya Gajdos left The Witcher 3 fans in awe after sharing her incredible recreation of one of Triss Merigold’s signature outfits.

Triss Merigold is a sorceress in The Witcher series who specializes in healing abilities and is known for her longtime relationship with Geralt of Rivia.

While the popular franchise has no shortage of strong female leads such as Yennefer and Ciri, cosplayer Dorottya Gajdos reminded everyone just why Triss is also one of the fan-favorite characters with a magical take on the Temerian Mage.

The sorceress plays a significant role in the quest to find Ciri during The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s main storyline and one quest, in particular, requires Geralt to attend a Masquerade alongside Triss, who dresses up in a stunning gown for the occasion.

The Witcher 3 cosplayer chose to replicate Triss’ more elegant look from the ball, bringing her to life with an incredible outfit inspired by the game.

Dorottya shared her efforts with her fans on Instagram, where she had mirrored Triss' hairstyle with her signature red locks and donned a matching ball gown.

The cosplayer made sure to include some of the smaller details to complete the look such as the sorceress' fingerless gloves and sapphire amulet that can be seen in the third game of the series.

Triss is one of the main interests of Geralt, but he's also famously close to Yennefer, another favorite of cosplayers.

This is not the first time that Dorottya has cosplayed one of the leading ladies from the popular series, as she has previously shared her take on Yennefer of Vengerberg which was also a hit with fans of the Witcher.

With the recent success of the Witcher's live-action series on Netflix and a new game expected following the release of Cyberpunk 2077, amazing cosplays such as Dorottya's take on Triss will surely add even more hype to fans anticipating the future of the popular franchise.