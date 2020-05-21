Witcher 3 cosplayer casts a spell on fans as stunning Triss Merigold

A Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt cosplayer went viral when she shared her stunning re-creation of Triss Merigold. The popular mage was brought to life by the artist to celebrate the game's fifth anniversary.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is already considered a “classic” game in its genre by many. The popular RPG was developed by CD Projekt RED and was critically acclaimed upon its release in 2015 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Popular cosplayer ‘irine_meier’ brought one of the title's most popular heroines to life with her mind-blowing costume of Triss Merigold. The magical take on the sorceress is truly mind blowing, as she re-creates her incredible powers in real life.

Triss Merigold brought to life by enchanting cosplay

Fans of the Witcher games are very familiar with the red-haired mage, as she is a main character in the series. Triss is also one of the most powerful wielders of magic, and aids protagonist Geralt of Rivia throughout the story.

Prolific artist ‘irine_meier’ shared her jaw-dropping outfit of the heroine on May 20 to celebrate the game's five year anniversary. The cosplayer transformed into Merigold, wearing her iconic green and gold leaf dress which was added as DLC.

Photographer 'oltaura' captured Irine posing in front of a backdrop that could easily be mistaken for a scene from out of the game. The picture shows the insane detail that went into her costume, including the leaf trimming, and her iconic crest belt buckle.

The cosplayer uploaded more shots of her work on Instagram, this time bringing Triss's potion making to life. Artist 'alicenevermind' re-touched the photo, bringing the RPG's magical world to life.

Irine went viral in 2018 when she recorded a video with Oltaura to show her transformation into the Witcher 3 heroine. "I received so many comments like 'it’s Photoshop! cgi, not a real person!'" she explained in the caption. At the time of writing, the post has over 110k views and 20k likes.

Despite releasing only five years ago, the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has continued to explode in popularity. The popular RPG made its way onto the Nintendo Switch in 2019, giving players a chance to play the epic title on the go for the very first time.

The same year, streaming service Netflix also brought the franchise to life with their live-action remake. The project was led by Superman actor Henry Cavill who transformed into Geralt of Rivia. The star is reprising his role for another season.