Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer flips into battle as Ty Lee

Talented cosplayer 'Hendo' transformed into Avatar: The Last Airbender's chi-blocking Fire Nation acrobat Ty Lee in an amazing take that looks as though she's flipped right out of the screen.

In Avatar, viewers first meet Ty Lee in the Fire Nation circus as princess Azula convinces her to join her entourage in order to hunt down prince Zuko and his uncle, Iroh.

In May, the Nickelodeon animation was added to Netflix, and cosplayer 'Hendo' decided to share her take on the gymnast to celebrate. It's so good, it's almost as though the live-action version of the show has arrived early.

Advertisement

Amazing Avatar Ty Lee cosplay

In the show, the character sports a long pigtail that starts at the crown of her head and runs all the way down her back. Hendo replicates this perfectly in her cosplay, even getting the acrobat's bangs down to a tee.

Read More: Avatar cosplayer brings the heat as Princess Azula

The Fire Nation gymnast is usually seen wearing an all-pink outfit that consists of a collared shirt that shows off her midriff, and a pair of knee-high balloon pants. The cosplayer mimics this with ease in her take, and she even included her pink wristbands as well.

Advertisement

In another shot, Hendo details her outfit in full, showing just how much she looks like a real life version of Ty Lee. In the show, the acrobat ran away from home to join the circus, so wearing something light is ideal when performing.

Her chi-blocking skills allow her to temporarily paralyze enemies by targeting pressure points in their body, making the gymnast a force to be reckoned with – though she looks sweet and innocent on the outside.

Advertisement

Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to get a live-action version, alongside its Nickelodeon show. Series creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, are spearheading the project, making it something fans definitely won't want to miss.

Read More: Avatar cosplayer channels the earth as Toph Beifong

There's no release date for it yet, but those impatient for it can stream the animation in its entirety on Netflix right now. For everything we know about the upcoming project so far, check out our guide here.