Valorant cosplayer engineers the perfect outfit for quirky genius Killjoy

Published: 14/Jan/2021 7:58

by Andrew Amos
Valorant cosplay of Killjoy
Riot Games / Instagram: calisto.c

Killjoy

They talk about German efficiency, but what about quality? Well, this Killjoy cosplay has both ⁠— getting the stylish looks of Valorant’s quirky engineer down pat in an amazing cosplay worthy of the Agent’s name.

Killjoy didn’t just arrive into Valorant quietly ⁠— she jumped right into the roster, with bright popping colors and an unforgettable accent. She’s eccentric, and you can tell that just by looking at her.

She’s been a fan favorite ⁠— especially in the cosplay department ⁠— since Day 1, equalled by only the likes of Viper. However, one cosplayer has emerged above the rest.

Killjoy in Valorant
Riot Games
It’s hard to miss Killjoy, and it’d be just as hard to miss Caly’s cosplay of the German Agent too.

Of course, who better to play the German engineer than a German cosplayer. ‘Calisto.c’ took on the Valorant Agent, and honestly, her outfit will be very hard to top.

Breaking down Killjoy, there’s only so much you can do with her. You’ve got to have the bright yellow bomber jacket ⁠— patches and all ⁠— the turquoise beanie, and the skin-tight black pants. However, it’s all the trimmings that makes a cosplay truly standout.

Caly managed to hit all of those markers and more. The glasses look like a direct rip from Killjoy’s in game, and the wig is perfectly manicured. She’s got all the belts and straps the German engineer has too.

She even got decals for her laptop with the Kingdom logo to fit right in as the German engineer. It’s just like a slice of Future Earth, right here on regular Earth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CALY 🐾 (@calisto.c)

They even did the photoshoot in Berlin, using the graffiti street art as part of the canvas. It really adds another level to the cosplay.

Of course, Caly has got heads turning in the Valorant community. It’s one of the most popular in the game’s short history, and it’s easy to see why. It’s simple, yet hits all the marks perfectly, and that’s why fans are in love with it.

Kill la Kill cosplayer destroys Honnōji Academy as perfect Mako

Published: 13/Jan/2021 19:02

by Brent Koepp
Studio Trigger / Instagram: @ottiemottie, @broderickeveslage

Kill La Kill

A talented cosplayer shared her stunning transformation into popular Kill la Kill character, Mako. The artist perfectly brings the heroine to life.

Kill la Kill was the surprise anime hit of 2013 and 2014 as viewers from around the world fell in love with Studio Trigger’s bombastic story. Almost a decade later, the show is still revered for its incredible animation and epic animation.

A cosplayer celebrated the show by sharing her mind-blowing true-to-life take on beloved character, Mako. She looks so much like the energetic heroine, it’s almost as if the Honnoji Academy student has rolled out of the screen.

Screenshot of Mako from Kill La Kill anime.
Studio Trigger
Mako has become one of the most popular characters in the 2013 anime.

Kill la Kill cosplayer becomes real life Mako

While most of the story revolves around Ryuko Matoi, the hot-headed protagonist soon becomes best friends with the adorable Mako. The vibrant student practically bounces off walls with energy, and helps the heroine get revenge on those who killed her father.

Cosplayer ‘ottiemottie’ made waves on Instagram after sharing an insanely accurate portrayal of the character. Photographer ‘broderickeveslage’ captured the artist recreating an iconic scene from the anime where the student grabs on to her blue skirt.

Ottie absolutely nailed Mako’s signature look by accurately depicting her Honnoji Academy uniform. Her attire includes a white sailor top and blue collar which runs around her neck, before turning into a tie across her chest.

In another shot on social media, the cosplayer gave viewers a closer look at how faithful her costume actually is. She is truly looks like the real life version of Mako with her short bob brown hair cut and large hazel colored eyes.

Despite releasing nearly a decade ago, Kill la Kill continues to be one of the most popular modern animes of all time. Viewers can’t get enough of its entertaining plotline and over-the-top animation.

Fans looking to quench their thirst for more of the series are in luck as in 2019, Bandai Namco released a fighting video game called ‘IF’. All anime episodes are currently available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.