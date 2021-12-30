Thunder Rosa’s X-men cosplay on AEW Dynamite goes viral

AEW wrestler Thunder Rose cosplays as X-Men’s Wolverine on an episode of AEW Dynamite, complete with claws.

Thunder Rosa, who’s fast becoming one of All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) top stars, channeled her inner Weapon X on the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite by cosplaying as Wolverine in her match against Jade Cargill.

The match was to secure an opportunity to wrestle Ruby Soho in the finals of a tournament to become the inaugural TBS Champion in the promotion. Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill have been feuding throughout the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament, finally getting the chance to squash their beef in the ring.

Thunder Rose becomes Wolverine on AEW Dynamite

Unfortunately for Thunder Rosa, her bout against Jade Cargill ended in a pinfall loss after an intense 11-minute match. Rosa lost following interference from newcomer Mercedes Martinez, however, following the match, Ruby Soho hit the ring to defend Rosa from the attacking Cargill and Martinez.

.@thunderrosa22 channeling Weapon X for this TBS Title semi-final #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0kDhsAmBSR — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 30, 2021

Thunder Rosa’s Wolverine cosplay made her the real winner

All super-heroes take losses now and then, but at least Thunder Rosa made a memorable impact with her Wolverine cosplay. We hope she wears this outfit again, but it would also be fun to see what other Marvel characters the wrestler will personify in future AEW Dynamite matches.

Of course, it wasn’t the original Wolverine, or Logan, that Thunder Rosa was cosplaying as, but his female counterpart Laura Kinney. Kinney has also held the mantle of Wolverine in the Marvel comics universe, herself featuring similar powers to Logan, including his trademark claws.

Thunder Rosa also wore a blue and yellow outfit to complete her look, referencing Wolverine’s spandex from the comics. However, the wrestler kept her trademarked face paint on half of her face. This has been part of Thunder Rosa’s ring attire for years, in and out of AEW.