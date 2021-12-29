WWE 2K22 roster list: All wrestlers from RAW, SmackDown & NXT

WWE 2K22 is just a few months from release, but which WWE superstars have made the roster? Here’s all WWE 2K22 roster members across all three WWE brands.

WWE has had a very strange 2021, cutting at least 80 different superstars from its ranks since the year began. This is also on top of even more roster cuts that happened in 2020.

Of course, this is going to have a knock-on effect when it comes to the WWE 2K22 roster list, as it likely means they’ll be fewer playable wrestlers than in previous iterations of the game.

Other wrestlers left the company of their own volition, signing with WWE’s biggest competitor AEW. Some retired, or semi-retired legends also accepted roles within AEW, meaning WWE would likely need to cut these wrestlers from its WWE 2K22 roster as well.

With all this in mind, let’s take a look at the WWE 2K22 roster list as it stands presently.

WWE 2K22 roster list so far

Here’s every WWE superstar, across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT set to appear in WWE 2K22:

A-O

Adam Cole

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss – Harley Quinn

Ali

Aliya

Andre the Giant

Angel

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Bobby Lashley

Booker T

Bret Hart

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Brutus Beefcake

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Cesaro

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Christian

Commander Azeez

Corporate Kane

Dakota Kai

Damien Priest

Dana Brooke

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Dou Drop

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Dusty Rhodes

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Elias

Erik

Fabian Aichner

Finn Balor

Gigi Dolin

Godfather

Goldberg

Hulk Hogan – Hulkster

Hulk Hogan – NWO

Humberto

Ilja Dragunov

IO Shirai

Ivar

Jake Roberts

Jayce Jayn

JBL

Jeff Hardy

Jerry the King Lawler

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

John Cena

John Morrison

Kane Masked

Kane Unmasked

Kay Lee Ray

Keith Lee

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kyle O’Reilly

Lacey Evans

Lana

Lita

Liv Morgan

Mace

Madcap Moss

Mandy Rose

Marcel Barthel

Maryse

Meiko Satomura

Montez Ford

McMahon

Mustafa Ali

Naomi

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nikki A.S.H

Nikki Bella

Noam Dar

Omos

Otis

P-Z

Paige

Papa Shango

Pete Dunne

Queen Zelina

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Razor Ramon

Reggie

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Ric Flair

Rick Boogs

Ricky Steamboat

Ricochet

Riddle

Road Dogg

Robert Roode

Rocky Maivia

Roddy Piper

Roderick Strong

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Ruby Riott

Sami Zayn

Samoa Joe

Sasha Banks

Scott Hall

Seth Rollins

Shana Baszler

Shane McMahon

Shanky

Shawn Michaels

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Sonya Deville

Stephanie McMahon

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stunning Steve Austin

T-Bar

Tamina

Tegan Nox

The Big Show

The Miz

The Rock (Brahma Bull)

The Rock Silk Shirt

Titus O’Neill

Tommaso Ciampa

Toni Storm

Trent Seven

Triple – H – Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Triple H – Outlaw

Triple H – The Game

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Ultimate Warrior

Undertaker – ABA

Undertaker – Last Outlaw

Undertaker – Phenom

Undertaker – Western Mortician

Veer Mahan

Walter

X-Pac

Xavier Woods

Xia Li

Remember, WWE’s roster is in a constant state of flux with superstars crossing to and from RAW, SmackDown, and the developmental NXT brand very frequently. So, by the time the game arrives in March 2022, some wrestlers may have switched brands again.

WWE 2K22 roster notes

It’s interesting to see superstars like Adam Cole, Aleister Black, Christian, John Morrison, Ric Flair, and Ruby Riot still included in the WWE 2K22 roster, with each having left the company in 2021.

Some were released while others left once their contract expired, choosing not to re-sign with WWE. This is especially interesting when other legends like Bryan Danielson, Big Show, Sting, and Chris Jericho have all been cut from the WWE 2K22 roster since their real-life counterparts signed with AEW.

The above roster is liable to change between now and March, so it will be interesting to see if real-life wrestling roster changes impact the game’s development any further.