WWE 2K22 roster list: All wrestlers from RAW, SmackDown & NXT

WWE 2K22 is just a few months from release, but which WWE superstars have made the roster? Here’s all WWE 2K22 roster members across all three WWE brands.
WWE has had a very strange 2021, cutting at least 80 different superstars from its ranks since the year began. This is also on top of even more roster cuts that happened in 2020.
Of course, this is going to have a knock-on effect when it comes to the WWE 2K22 roster list, as it likely means they’ll be fewer playable wrestlers than in previous iterations of the game.
Other wrestlers left the company of their own volition, signing with WWE’s biggest competitor AEW. Some retired, or semi-retired legends also accepted roles within AEW, meaning WWE would likely need to cut these wrestlers from its WWE 2K22 roster as well.
With all this in mind, let’s take a look at the WWE 2K22 roster list as it stands presently.
WWE 2K22 roster list so far
Here’s every WWE superstar, across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT set to appear in WWE 2K22:
A-O
- Adam Cole
- AJ Styles
- Akira Tozawa
- Aleister Black
- Alexa Bliss
- Alexa Bliss – Harley Quinn
- Ali
- Aliya
- Andre the Giant
- Angel
- Angelo Dawkins
- Apollo Crews
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Baron Corbin
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Beth Phoenix
- Bianca Belair
- Big Boss Man
- Big E
- Bobby Lashley
- Booker T
- Bret Hart
- Brie Bella
- Brock Lesnar
- Brutus Beefcake
- Carmella
- Carmelo Hayes
- Cedric Alexander
- Cesaro
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Christian
- Commander Azeez
- Corporate Kane
- Dakota Kai
- Damien Priest
- Dana Brooke
- Dolph Ziggler
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dou Drop
- Drew Gulak
- Drew McIntyre
- Dusty Rhodes
- Eddie Guerrero
- Edge
- Elias
- Erik
- Fabian Aichner
- Finn Balor
- Gigi Dolin
- Godfather
- Goldberg
- Hulk Hogan – Hulkster
- Hulk Hogan – NWO
- Humberto
- Ilja Dragunov
- IO Shirai
- Ivar
- Jake Roberts
- Jayce Jayn
- JBL
- Jeff Hardy
- Jerry the King Lawler
- Jey Uso
- Jimmy Uso
- Jinder Mahal
- John Cena
- John Morrison
- Kane Masked
- Kane Unmasked
- Kay Lee Ray
- Keith Lee
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kyle O’Reilly
- Lacey Evans
- Lana
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Mace
- Madcap Moss
- Mandy Rose
- Marcel Barthel
- Maryse
- Meiko Satomura
- Montez Ford
- McMahon
- Mustafa Ali
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nia Jax
- Nikki A.S.H
- Nikki Bella
- Noam Dar
- Omos
- Otis
P-Z
- Paige
- Papa Shango
- Pete Dunne
- Queen Zelina
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Razor Ramon
- Reggie
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Ric Flair
- Rick Boogs
- Ricky Steamboat
- Ricochet
- Riddle
- Road Dogg
- Robert Roode
- Rocky Maivia
- Roddy Piper
- Roderick Strong
- Roman Reigns
- Ronda Rousey
- Ruby Riott
- Sami Zayn
- Samoa Joe
- Sasha Banks
- Scott Hall
- Seth Rollins
- Shana Baszler
- Shane McMahon
- Shanky
- Shawn Michaels
- Sheamus
- Shelton Benjamin
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shotzi
- Sonya Deville
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Stunning Steve Austin
- T-Bar
- Tamina
- Tegan Nox
- The Big Show
- The Miz
- The Rock (Brahma Bull)
- The Rock Silk Shirt
- Titus O’Neill
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Toni Storm
- Trent Seven
- Triple – H – Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Triple H – Outlaw
- Triple H – The Game
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Bate
- Ultimate Warrior
- Undertaker – ABA
- Undertaker – Last Outlaw
- Undertaker – Phenom
- Undertaker – Western Mortician
- Veer Mahan
- Walter
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
- Xia Li
Remember, WWE’s roster is in a constant state of flux with superstars crossing to and from RAW, SmackDown, and the developmental NXT brand very frequently. So, by the time the game arrives in March 2022, some wrestlers may have switched brands again.
WWE 2K22 roster notes
It’s interesting to see superstars like Adam Cole, Aleister Black, Christian, John Morrison, Ric Flair, and Ruby Riot still included in the WWE 2K22 roster, with each having left the company in 2021.
Some were released while others left once their contract expired, choosing not to re-sign with WWE. This is especially interesting when other legends like Bryan Danielson, Big Show, Sting, and Chris Jericho have all been cut from the WWE 2K22 roster since their real-life counterparts signed with AEW.
- Read More: Everything we know about WWE 2K22
The above roster is liable to change between now and March, so it will be interesting to see if real-life wrestling roster changes impact the game’s development any further.