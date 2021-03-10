Pokemon cosplayer defends Kanto region as Gym Leader Misty - Dexerto

A Pokemon cosplayer made a splash on Instagram after sharing her true-to-life take on popular Gen I heroine, Misty. The talented artist brought the Water-type Gym Leader to life with her stunning costume.

Making her debut in Game Freak’s 1996 RPGs Red & Blue, Misty continues to be a fan favorite decades later. The red-haired protagonist has not only become one of the most iconic characters in the Pokemon franchise, but in gaming history as well.

Popular cosplayer ‘_kendelb‘ celebrated the Cerulean City Gym Leader by bringing her to life with an insanely accurate costume. The talented artist looks so much like the Trainer, it’s almost as if the heroine has Surfed her way out of the screen.

Pokemon cosplayer makes waves as Misty

Most fans were first introduced to Misty in Red & Blue. Players face off against the Gym Leader after visiting Cerulean City. The fierce Trainer puts up an epic fight with her arsenal of Water-type Pokemon.

Prolific cosplayer KendelB shared her jaw-dropping transformation into the Nintendo heroine in a social media post on March 3. Photographer ‘arcane_shutter‘ captured the artist posing in Misty’s iconic attire she wears in multiple seasons of the anime.

Kendel nailed the Water-type fighter’s signature outfit, which includes a yellow crop top and red suspenders that connect it to her blue jean shorts. She even included a prop Poke Ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KendelB (@_kendelb)



In a second picture posted on Instagram, the talented cosplay artist recreated a scene from the show by posing as Misty while standing under a beach pier. The crashing waves of the ocean in the background perfectly capture the character’s love of Water-type Pokemon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KendelB (@_kendelb)

Despite making her first appearance 25 years ago, Misty is still one of the most beloved characters in the Japanese franchise. The Gym leader has continued to be a favorite – especially in the cosplay community.

Fans of the Kanto Trainer can actually face off against her once again in the 2018 Nintendo Switch title Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee. The Gen I remake brings the heroine’s Cerulean City Gym to life in HD.