My Hero Academia cosplayer hops into battle as Rabbit Hero Mirko - Dexerto

My Hero Academica isn’t all about the main characters since there are plenty of excellent minor ones too, and one cosplayer stunned her fans by dressing up as Rabbit Hero Mirko.

Mirko is an awesome character for many reasons. My Hero Academica fans love her tough, straightforward, and tenacious personality. However, they also love the fact she takes on intense situations with a big smile.

Mirko also has a somewhat zen-like approach to life, which is a stark contrast to her ferocity. She takes every day as it comes and has no qualms about putting her life on the line for the greater good. All in all, it makes her the perfect fifth-ranked professional hero.

My Hero Academia cosplayers often dress up as main characters and fan-favorites. However, they still show minor characters like Rabbit Hero Mirko some love too, and that’s exactly what Julia (also known as capulet.cos) has done.

“Joining a team is for weaklings,” she wrote, in reference to Mirko’s belief that teams are for cowards.

“More Bunny content for y’all. She’s definitely my favorite character from [My Hero Academia] and [I] love the amount of confidence this cosplay gives me.”

Julia looks absolutely stunning as Rabbit Hero Mirko. She’s included everything from the trademark bunny ears, white hair, fluffy collar, and gloves to a picture-perfect replication of the outfit itself.

It even has the crescent moon symbol on her chest, which ties in with the name of some of Mirko’s moves. Luna Ring, Luna Fall, and Luna Arc all revolve around Mirko’s insanely powerful leg kicks.

Unfortunately, it seems like the wig is a bit of a hassle to wear. “I hate the wig so much,” said Julia. “It tangles so fast.”

Still, it looks fantastic and was definitely worth the trouble. My Hero Academia fans have been pouring in to praise Julia and show their support, and the numbers keep on rising.