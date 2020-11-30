 My Hero Academia cosplayer hops into battle as Rabbit Hero Mirko - Dexerto
My Hero Academia cosplayer hops into battle as Rabbit Hero Mirko

Published: 30/Nov/2020 6:38 Updated: 30/Nov/2020 6:40

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Rabbit Hero Mirko Cosplay
Viz Media / capulet.cos

My Hero Academia Rabbit Hero Mirko

My Hero Academica isn’t all about the main characters since there are plenty of excellent minor ones too, and one cosplayer stunned her fans by dressing up as Rabbit Hero Mirko.

Mirko is an awesome character for many reasons. My Hero Academica fans love her tough, straightforward, and tenacious personality. However, they also love the fact she takes on intense situations with a big smile.

Mirko also has a somewhat zen-like approach to life, which is a stark contrast to her ferocity. She takes every day as it comes and has no qualms about putting her life on the line for the greater good. All in all, it makes her the perfect fifth-ranked professional hero.

My Hero Academia Rabbit Hero Mirko Cosplay
Viz Media
Rabbit Hero Mirko is one of the toughest heroes in My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia cosplayers often dress up as main characters and fan-favorites. However, they still show minor characters like Rabbit Hero Mirko some love too, and that’s exactly what Julia (also known as capulet.cos) has done.

“Joining a team is for weaklings,” she wrote, in reference to Mirko’s belief that teams are for cowards.

“More Bunny content for y’all. She’s definitely my favorite character from [My Hero Academia] and [I] love the amount of confidence this cosplay gives me.”

 

Julia looks absolutely stunning as Rabbit Hero Mirko. She’s included everything from the trademark bunny ears, white hair, fluffy collar, and gloves to a picture-perfect replication of the outfit itself.

It even has the crescent moon symbol on her chest, which ties in with the name of some of Mirko’s moves. Luna Ring, Luna Fall, and Luna Arc all revolve around Mirko’s insanely powerful leg kicks.

 

Unfortunately, it seems like the wig is a bit of a hassle to wear. “I hate the wig so much,” said Julia. “It tangles so fast.”

Still, it looks fantastic and was definitely worth the trouble. My Hero Academia fans have been pouring in to praise Julia and show their support, and the numbers keep on rising.

Demon Slayer cosplayer transforms into beautiful butterfly Shinobu Kocho

Published: 29/Nov/2020 13:10

by Andrew Amos
Instagram: aka_purin / Ufotable

Demon Slayer

Shinobu Kocho might look innocent from afar, but if you’re a demon and you get too close, you’ll see the deadly side of the butterfly. She’s a popular Demon Slayer character to cosplay, but ‘aka_purin’ has truly put together one of the most beautiful designs yet.

Shinobu Kocho is a fan-favorite in Demon Slayer, and it’s easy to see why. Not only does the Demon Corps member possess incredible powers to heal friends and harm demons, but she is one of the most beautiful characters in the show.

Her personality is a difficult one to channel though. While she’s seemingly innocent on the outside, deep inside of her, there’s a rebellious rage to get revenge.

Demon Slayer Cosplay Shinobu Kocho
Viz Media
Shinobu Kocho is a dazzling and powerful Demon Slayer.

It’s one thing to make a cosplay, put it on, and take a picture. It’s another thing to really channel what a character is all about, and that’s what sets ‘aka_purin’ apart from the other Shinobu cosplayers.

Sharing the intricate design on her Twitter, the Polish cosplayer spared no expense and left no stone unturned in her flawless design. Her hair and makeup is perfect, even getting the butterflies pinned.

She also created her special katana, which is based on an insect’s “stinger” more than a blade itself. The tattered, battle-worn hilt and blade is a wonderful addition to the cosplay that really ties it all together.

That’s the special thing about purin’s cosplay too. Every element just ties everything together. While even just one of these things would be pretty special in a cosplay, being able to jam it all in one photo is the most beautiful thing of all.

 

The Shinobu design might be her latest, but she’s unsure on what her next project will be. “I feel like I’m having an art block lately. I just have so many ideas and costumes to shoot but I just can’t put myself up for it,” she admitted on her Instagram.

No matter what it is though, we bet Purin will knock our socks off.