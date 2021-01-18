Logo
Genshin Impact cosplayer is seeing stars as magical Mona

Published: 18/Jan/2021 17:52

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer peachmilky_ next to Mona from Genshin Impact
miHoYo / Instagram: pepeachmilky_

One of Genshin Impact’s fan-favorite characters, Mona, has been brought to life by a skillful cosplayer who has managed to recreate her outfit in a photoshoot with an equally stunning backdrop.

Among the huge gaming trends like Among Us in 2020, Genshin Impact proved to be another wholly unexpected hit and has amassed many fans who still play the game actively to this day.

Despite being free-to-play, players were surprised at just how high quality the game turned out to be on release, and since then miHoYo has only gone on to add more content to the already huge open-world RPG.

Genshin Impact cover image featuring many characters
miHoYo
Genshin Impact’s characters are one of the best aspects of the game.

One of its most recognizable features is its huge cast of vibrant characters that can be acquired via the game’s gacha system – and fans have spent countless hours and the in-game currency Primogems to get ahold of their favorites.

A fan-favorite character is Mona, a young astrologer with mysterious abilities whose stunningly magical appearance is the perfect inspiration for a Genshin themed cosplay.

That’s exactly what cosplayer peachmilky did, taking on Mona’s intricate costume and bringing it to life with excellent detail, in photos taken by Luke Craig.

 

Her sheer tights are trimmed with golden patterns to match the small metallic heels she has on her feet. Her dark blue bodysuit is also trimmed with gorgeous gold, matching the material of the elbow-length gloves.

Her cape is absolutely beautiful, the underside a deep royal red that catches the light just perfectly, and the top a velvety blue decorated with intricate gold stars to match her abilities. Peachmilky’s hat ties in with the cape exactly with the blue top and red bottom, and completes a very accurate outfit.

 

The background is the icing on the cake, a towering magical workshop filled with planet and star-related objects, matched with a floor that looks just like the night sky, making a magical cosplay even more magical.

There’s no doubt that this cosplay was a success, looking every but the part of the much loved astrologer.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer looks graceful as Art Nouveau Toph

Published: 16/Jan/2021 7:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Cosplay
@emmajiqrubini / Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans love Toph for her tomboyish vibe despite being raised like a princess, but a brilliant cosplayer managed to capture her elegant side by creating a refined version of her usual outfit.

The heroes in Avatar: The Last Airbender all bring something unique to the table. However, Toph is particularly remarkable because she managed to become an earth-bending master despite being blind since birth.

Initially, she wanted to prove to her parents that blindness didn’t make her weak. But she became one of the most powerful characters in the show and a valuable Team Avatar member.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Toph Cosplay
Nickelodeon
Toph Beifong turned her back on a sheltered childhood to become a powerful earth-bender.

Toph is a popular choice among cosplayers too. But while we’ve seen everything from her traditional get-up to an elegant dress she once wore, it’s hard to find one more unique than Emma J.I.Q Rubini’s Art Nouveau Toph.

“You see nothing once, and you’ve seen it a thousand times,” she said, referring to a quote. “Y’all remember when we used to have cons? I’m so happy I went to Katsucon this year since it ended up being the only one I went to.”

“Here’s the cosplay I made for it,” she added. “Art Nouveau Toph! I am incredibly proud of the work I put into it, and I’m happy I got to wear it to such a pretty con! One day maybe I’ll wear it again.”

Emma managed to capture all the crucial elements of Toph’s everyday outfit. It includes the green and beige garments, the hairstyle tucked under a headband with a flower, and of course, contact lenses to match her eyes.

However, she’s added some exotic details in line with a style known as Art Nouveau. It combines elegantly woven tapestries with encrusted jewels and other bits and pieces to add some class.

Cosplayers and their fans know how much time and effort it takes to re-create an outfit faithfully. However, it takes creativity, talent, and courage to add your flair. Emma nailed it, and the thousands of likes she’s getting are a testament to that.