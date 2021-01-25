 Final Fantasy cosplayer joins the resistance as incredible Tifa Lockhart - Dexerto
Final Fantasy cosplayer joins the resistance as incredible Tifa Lockhart

Published: 25/Jan/2021 15:56

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer Hyoon next to Tifa Final Fantasy's Tifa
Square Enix / Instagram: aikuros

Final Fantasy

Fans of Final Fantasy are loving streamer Hyoon’s perfect take on popular character Tifa Lockhart, matching the original look exactly and looking as if she had come straight from the game.

2020’s Final Fantasy VII remake was hugely anticipated, with both new and old fans of the franchise keen to delve into the world of the game again, with it having been first released way back in 1997.

A wide range of iconic characters has emerged from the hugely popular franchise, including Aerith, Cloud Strife, and of course Tifa Lockhart.

Square EnixTifa Lockhart is one of the main characters in Final Fantasy VII.

While Tifa was always popular, the remake being released in 2020 certainly seemed to add a further boost, and many in the cosplay community tried their hand at recreating the series’ fierce fighter.

Hyoon was one such person to take on the character’s combat-inspired costume, and she definitely hit the nail on the head, with her post quickly gaining thousands of likes on Twitter.

Hyoon had the outfit down perfectly – a white sports top with a black under-layer giving off the perfect athletic feel, with the leather braces hung from her neck and attached to her skirt which added the combat vibes.

The black elbow-length gloves are adorned with buckles and straps which makes her look ready for battle as Tifa, and tie in with the pleather skirt for a cohesive look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hyoon (@aikuros)

At the bottom of the image the tops of thigh-length black socks can be seen, just going to show how well the look matches to the original outfit.

Her sleek dark brown hair rests on her shoulder on one side, which is reminiscent of many of Tifa’s promotional images, and her expertly applied makeup is the finishing touch to an overall fantastic cosplay.

Fans certainly seem to love it as well, with Hyoon’s tweet showcasing her work at over 93,000 likes at the time of writing.

Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer perfects waterbending as Katara

Published: 25/Jan/2021 6:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Katara Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @victoriaecs

Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara

A cosplayer named Victoria Camargo has kicked up a tidal wave on social media after transforming into a stunning version of Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is still as popular as ever after all these years. The characters and their transformations from innocent and naive children into responsible young-adults still resonate with fans today.

However, Katara seemed mature for her age right out of the gate. It probably had a lot to do with the fact she lost her mother at an early age, and her father went off to fight in the Hundred Year War.

Still, that didn’t stop her from developing into one of the most powerful water-benders in the world. Her maturity, compassion, and guidance also played a pivotal role in keeping Team Avatar in line.

Nickelodeon / Netflix
Katara was a part of one of three communities that still practiced waterbending in the show.

Katara’s admirable qualities and skills have seen her become one of the most popular characters in the show. Cosplayers like can’t get enough of her, either. However, a cosplayer named Victoria Camargo has made a massive splash with her astonishing transformation.

“It’s not magic. It’s water-bending,” she said. The costume, which was created by Panditakuma, looks phenomenal. However, somebody still has to wear it to bring the character to life, and Victoria nailed it.

Everything from the hair and eyes to the costume and props is spot on. However, the incredible photography from azazzelphotography and the after-effects added by moped_1 are fantastic too.

In a second shot, they somehow made it look like Victoria is water-bending in real life.

“The moon is the source of power in water-bending,” she said. “The original water-benders learned to bend by observing how the moon pushed and piled the tides.”

Katara cosplays are always popping up left, right, and center on social media. But even though they’re all impressive, Victoria’s has been a smash hit. Fans of the show can’t get enough of it.

Hopefully, it’s not the last time we see her dress up as someone from Avatar: The Last Airbender. It will undoubtedly be another masterpiece to add to her already impressive list.