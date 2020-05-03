Witcher 3 cosplayer warps Ciri through dimensions

A Witcher 3: Wild Hunt cosplayer went viral after transforming herself into Ciri with an incredibly accurate costume. The artist’s mind-blowing portrayal left fans in awe as she brought the powerful heroine to life.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt made its debut on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox one in 2015, and has become one of the most influential RPGs of all time. Millions connected with its fantasy story based on the Polish novel series.

Popular cosplayer ‘Shirogane_Sama’ blew fans' minds when she shared her true-to-life costume of one of the game’s lead heroine's Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon. Her perfect re-creation of Ciri will take your breath away.

Cosplayer brings the Witcher 3’s Ciri to life

In the third title in the game series, players again take control of the beloved Witcher Geralt of Rivia. The story kicks off with the protagonist looking for his protege Ciri who is being chased by the Wild Hunt.

Cosplayer Shirogane_Sama wowed fans when she posted an insanely accurate depiction of Cirilla. Photographers ‘ovsyan.ph’ and ‘jkyle_ph’ captured the artist posing as the character in her detailed outfit.

Witcher fans couldn’t stop gushing over her how much she looked like the heroine. User ‘izzannugrahaa’ exclaimed “You should be the grown up Ciri in the Netflix Witcher." Another follower agreed, stating, "Perfect cast for Ciri.”

Shirogane shared more pictures of the outfit on her Instagram account, and went viral when she gave followers a full view of her work. At the time of writing the post has an astonishing 43.5k likes.

The amount of meticulous detail that went into-recreating Ciri’s armor is amazing to say the least. From her chainmail shoulder pads, to her loose hanging patterned belt, she absolutely nailed the attire.

In a more intimate close-up shot, the artist showed off her truly jaw-dropping makeup work. Shirogane re-created the character’s iconic facial scar on the left side of her face, while mimicking Ciri’s striking emerald eyes.

The Witcher series continues to be one of the most popular properties in the world, spawning a video game franchise by CD Projekt Red in 2015, and it even got its very own television show.

The RPG’s live-action adaptation has been wildly successful, and even re-ignited sales of Wild Hunt on PC and PS4. Those looking to catch up in time for season two can watch every episode on Netflix.