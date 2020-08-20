Legend of Korra cosplayer brings balance to the world as the next Avatar

A Legend of Korra cosplayer brought waterbending to life with a stunning transformation into the Avatar. The artist's epic photoset is the perfect depiction of the Nickelodeon heroine.

In 2005, The Last Airbender made its groundbreaking debut on Nickelodeon. Its story about a monk named Aang who can control the elements of water, earth, air, and fire captivated viewers around the world.

In 2012, the series got a sequel spin-off called The Legend of Korra which focused on the new Avatar. A talented cosplayer brought the show's fierce protagonist to life with a mind-blowing costume that will leave fans in awe.

Avatar cosplayer becomes real life Korra

The Legend of Korra takes place 100 years after Aang's story, and focuses on his successor, Korra. The series ran from 2012 to 2014, and followed the water tribe Avatar as she tries to bring balance to a world that is quickly becoming modernized.

Cosplayer 'hey_jude107' shared a true-to-life take on the heroine, and stuns with an insanely accurate costume. Photographer 'dzetarion' captured the artist posing as the Avatar in front of a flowing river in the back.

HeyJude perfectly depicted Korra's Book 4 look, trading in her long Water Tribe braided hair for a short brown bob cut. The cosplayer also mimicked her final season outfit, which includes long blue arm wraps.

In another shot posted to Instagram, the artist mirrored Korra using her Avatar powers. With Dzetarion's incredible editing, the heroines's waterbending was brought to life with special effects.

The creator showed viewers how much work went into faithfully re-creating the costume. HeyJude perfectly portrayed the character's blue sleeveless top, and included her brown and white furred Water Tribe wrap around her waist.

Those wanting to catch up on the Legend of Korra are in luck as you can watch all four seasons of the animation on Netflix right now.

Despite only releasing on August 14, the Nickelodeon show is already the #1 most watched TV show on the streaming platform.