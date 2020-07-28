Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer firebends as amazing female Zuko

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer went viral after transforming into Zuko. The talented YouTuber brings the Fire Nation prince to life with a fiery female twist.

Avatar celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2020 as it made its debut on Nickelodeon in 2005. The groundbreaking animation has seen a major revival in popularity after Netflix added it to their platform in June.

YouTuber 'Gibi ASMR' went viral after sharing her mindblowing take on beloved character prince Zuko. The online personality transformed into the Fire Nation royalty with an insanely accurate cosplay by 'theomancycos.'

Avatar cosplayer goes viral as perfect Zuko

One of the most beloved characters in the series is Zuko. The angsty firebender goes on an emotional journey throughout the story, and with the help of his Uncle Iroh, searches for his own destiny.

Popular YouTuber Gibi brought the prince to life in a stunning cosplay posted to Twitter on July 19. The talented artist absolutely nailed the look, capturing his short parted hair and re-creating his signature burn scar by using makeup.

Gibi adorably recreated a scene from the Season 3 episode The Western Air Temple, where the he awkwardly tries to practice how to introduce himself to Aang and the group. The tweet was appropriately captioned "Hello, Zuko here."

Incredibly skilled artist 'TheomancyCos' meticulously crafted Zuko's iconic red and gold outfit, which Gibi posed in to bring the Avatar character to reality. In another shot on Instagram, the star looks so much like the Fire Nation royalty, that it's also as if he's burned his way out of the screen.

Despite ending in 2008, The Last Airbender's legacy has only continued to grow with time. In June, Netflix added the series to its service,= and renewed the animation's popularity in pop culture.

The streaming giant also has plans to bring Avatar Aang's story to life, in the form of a live action drama. For everything we know so far about the project, check out our guide here.