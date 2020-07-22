Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer rides the waves as stunning Katara

One cosplayer and Avatar: The Last Airbender fan has absolutely blown our minds with her amazing take on the best (and only) water bender from the Southern Tribe - Katara herself.

In Avatar: the Last Airbender, Katara is actually the character who first discovers the lost Aang frozen inside of an iceberg floating near the South Pole. From there, she goes on to be a key part of Team Avatar, and has without a doubt become a favorite for fans of the series.

Thus, cosplayer 'chonibu' decided to take a swing at portraying her own Katara - and we think it's pretty safe to say she absolutely knocked it out of the park.

Chonibu almost perfectly recreated the character's iconic blue tunic, and her hairstyle is a dead ringer for the water bending master. Really, the only thing missing is the necklace Katara got from her mother, which the cosplayer admitted she'd forgotten because she was so excited to take pictures of her creation.

"This costume was a pretty easy piece to make," chonibu told Dexerto. "I got most of it done in about two days. The part that gave me trouble was this swirly thing on the bottom of the dress/tunic, which required a lot of pins and yoloing underneath the sewing machine. I also got so excited to take photos that I completely forgot her necklace."

Why she chose Katara is interesting, as well; yes, she's an awesome character in the show, but chonibu's decision to portray her didn't stem from just that fact.

"I chose to make Katara's costume partly because I could use my real hair (trying to shove long, curly hair in a wig is a pain)," the cosplayer admitted. "I think as a character, she is stronger and more inspiring than I could ever be at 14! And I'm so glad that ATLA is on Netflix, because it's one of my favorite shows of all time (and also my dad's)."

As for what's next on the horizon for chonibu, she told Dexerto she's definitely interested in portraying Katara, Korra, or even Sokka's forlorn love, Princess Yue.

"I have actually made Katara's fire nation outfit and one of Korra's outfits!" chonibu revealed to Dexerto. "One of my dream shoots is to make Katara's winter outfit or cosplay Princess Yue and shoot in the snow."

Whatever she decides to do next, as long as it's on the same level as her Katara, we're sure it will be out of this world (especially if she picks Yue - sorry, Sokka).