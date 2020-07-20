Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer leads the Kyoshi Warriors as Suki

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer shared an amazing take on Suki, the leader of the Kyoshi Warriors. It is so good, it literally looks as though she's sliced her way out of the screen.

Despite ending in 2008, Avatar is one of the most popular animations of all time. It follows the story of Aang, a 12-year-old Air Nomad who gets trapped in ice for 100 years. He is freed by Sokka and Katara from the Southern Water Tribe, and sets off on an adventure with his friends to defeat the Fire Nation and Lord Ozai with the four elements of Air, Water, Earth, and Fire.

Along the way, the group travel to Kyoshi Island where they meet the Warriors – a fierce troop of females skilled in the art of fighting. They are led by Suki, an assertive and brave woman of action. Cosplayer 'mk_ays' decided to bring her to life, and it looks incredible.

Avatar cosplayer's Suki take

The Kyoshi Warriors are famous for their striking makeup which consists of a white face with red eyeshadow that extends straight down from the inner corners of the eyes to the middle of the nose. It is inspired by Avatar Kyoshi, who originally founded the island and the all-female fighting group.

Ays nails her look perfectly, even extending her eyebrows at the front to match and blend into the eyeshadow seamlessly. She pairs it off with a matching red lip, which stands out boldly against the white base.

The cosplayer also gets the metal headdress down to a tee, and uses golden tassels on each side of the headgear to frame her face. She truly does look like a character from the show.

In another shot, the Russian holds Suki's fan over one side of her face. In the animation, the group uses metal fans as their main weapons as they allow them to be more offensive and quick on their feet.

If this has given you the urge to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender, then you're in luck. Netflix added every season to its lineup back in May, so you can binge Aang's adventures to your heart's content.

The service is also bringing the animation to life in the form of a live action drama. For everything we know about it so far, check out our guide here.