Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer brings the heat as real life Azula

An Avatar: The Last Airbender shared their incredible transformation into Azula. The makeup artist's stunning skills bring the Fire Nation princess to life like you've never seen before.

The Last Airbender made its groundbreaking debut on Nickelodeon in 2005. Viewers from around the world fell in love with its story about a monk named Aang who, as the Avatar, can control the elements of Water, Earth, Air, and Fire.

Bringing the show's lead villain to reality, a talented makeup artist became the perfect Azula with her jaw-dropping cosplay. The artist looks so much like the princess, it's almost as if the character has burned her way out of the screen.

Avatar cosplayer becomes real life Azula

Throughout The Last Airbender, Azula ruthlessly hunts down Avatar Aang and his friends. The maniacal Fire Nation royalty wants to kill the protagonist and secure her seat next to her father, Lord Ozai. The terrifying firebender is so powerful, her flames burn blue, making her an absolute threat.

Makeup artist 'vic_maddox' shared her electrifying take on the villain, transforming into her with incredible accuracy. The cosplayer nailed the princess' signature look, mirroring her bun hair style and parted bangs which frame her face. She also captured the royalty's dark red lips piercing stare.

In the story, Azula can also channel her cold rage into lightning, which Victoria creatively represented by running it down the side of her face and across her eye. Tying the whole thing together, she truly becomes the Avatar villain by wearing her Fire Nation royal crest on the top of her head.

The talented artist also used her skills to portray Azula's brother Zuko. Using makeup, she perfectly depicted the banished prince's iconic scar which hangs over his left eye. In the plot, his father gives him the burn mark after speaking out against him.

Despite ending in 2008, The Last Airbender has continued to grow in popularity. The groundbreaking animation saw a revival in 2020 after Netflix added it to his platform in May.

The streaming service also plans to bring Aang's story to life in the form of a live action drama. For everything we know about the project, check out our guide here.