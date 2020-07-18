My Hero Academia puts incredible female spin on Izuku Midoriya

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral after bringing the show's protagonist Izuku Midoriya to life with a female twist. The artist's creative portrayal of the anime character will leave fans stunned.

My Hero Academia made shockwaves with its epic 2016 debut, and has since become a cultural phenomena. Viewers from around the world can't get enough of its story about a high school that trains teens with superpowers called quirks.

Advertisement

A talented artist went viral after sharing her transformation into anime lead Izuku Midoriya's alter ego, Deku. Her creative costume gives the beloved green-haired character a female spin, and is one of the best things you will see all week.

My Hero Academia cosplayer's female Midoriya

The popular anime centers on protagonist Izuku Midoriya whose dream is to protect those in need. Unfortunately for the lovable character, he's born quirkless. However, his fate changes when the world's number one hero All Might decides to pass on his powers to him.

Advertisement

Prolific cosplayer 'Sparkle Stache' transformed into Deku, bringing him to life with a creative female twist. Photographer 'ext.photography' captured her striking a pose in the character's green and black hero uniform which she cleverly re-imagined into a bodysuit.

Read More: Attack on Titan cosplayer joins the fight as Mikasa Ackerman



In the show, Midoriya has short messy green hair, which Sparkle perfectly captured with her wavy green locks that fall to her shoulders.The artist looks ready to jump into battle as she holds up Izuku's metal mouth guard to mirror the hero's fighting stance.

In another shot taken by 'camizzleful_photography', the cosplayer shows off her full costume. Her re-creation of the protagonist's uniform is full of details, from the red pouches and belt that hang around her waist, to the life-size prop re-creation of his black shin guards.

Advertisement

As if that wasn't impressive enough, Sparkle also creatively brought Izuku's 'One For All' quirk to life by using light up shoes. The footwear mimics the green energy that shoots out of him when he powers up. In the series, his eyes also start to glow, which the artist incredibly pulled off .

My Hero Academia originally made its debut in 2014 as a manga in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. However, it exploded in popularity with its anime adaption by studio Bones. The animation recently wrapped up its fourth arc in April.

For everything we know so far about its fifth season return, check out our guide here. Those wanting to catch up in time can watch all episodes on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.