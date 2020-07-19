Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer studies the Galar region as Sonia

A talented cosplayer brought Pokemon Sword & Shield's Sonia to life with an incredibly accurate costume. The artist looks so much like the beloved professor, it's almost as if she's jumped out of the Nintendo Switch and into real life.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The popular RPG had players exploring the Galar region for the very first time, while bringing new mechanics such as Dynamaxing and Max Raids to the series.

One of the new characters introduced in the Gen VIII release is Sonia, who is the assistant and granddaughter of Professor Magnolia. A cosplayer brought the popular heroine to life with a mind-blowing costume that will be sure to leave fans in awe.

Pokemon cosplayer becomes real life Sonia

While Sword & Shield centers on the player trying to become the next champion, the title also has a secondary story line about a character named Sonia who eventually becomes the Galar region's next professor.

Bringing the beloved character to reality, cosplayer 'angealy02' shared her true-to-life take on the researcher. The artist adorably posed as Sonia hunched over at her computer desk as she dives into her research.

Angealy absolutely nails the professor's signature look, perfectly mirroring her peach colored hair with heart clips in it. She even recreated the ponytail which sits over her shoulder.

In another shot, the cosplayer channels the character's love of Pokemon by hugging a Snorlax plush. With her black rimmed eyeglasses on her forehead, the artist shows off how she also faithfully captured Sonia's striking aqua colored eyes.

Advertisement

Angeal's take on the Sword & Shield heroine is incredibly accurate – from her green striped shirt, to her lab coat, this is one of the best cosplays we've seen of the character. To tie the whole piece together, she also posed as the professor taking a break from her studies and playing with a Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon has never been more popular, as Sword & Shield is already on track to become the third fastest-selling title in the entire franchise. Fans all over the world still can't get enough of its addicting 'Catch 'Em All' gameplay.

Those in love with the Gen VIII title are in luck as it's getting expanded in a big way this year. The game's second DLC addon 'The Crown Tundra' is set to release sometime this Fall.