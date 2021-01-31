Logo
Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer catches fire as Princess Azula

Published: 31/Jan/2021 6:54

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Avatar: The Last Airbender Azula
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @anika_milena

Avatar: The Last Airbender

An Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer is catching fire on social media after posting some imposing pictures of her shooting red and blue flames as Princess Azula. 

Princess Azula is a constant thorn in the side for the main characters in Avatar. For most of the series, she is hellbent on catching Aang and eventually her brother, Zuko.

However, beneath her exterior as a talented fire-bending prodigy, she has deep-seated mental health issues that trace back to a difficult childhood. In time, her struggles shaped her into a sadistic, manipulative, and power-hungry person. 

Still, despite her negative qualities and the fact she’s one of the main antagonists in the show, Princess Azula is a popular choice in the cosplay community. It’s probably because she’s such an interesting and complex character.

Nickelodeon / Netflix
The wicked fire-bender is one of the lead villains in A:TLA.

A talented cosplayer named Anika Erbe has started an inferno on social media after she transformed into a frighteningly accurate version of Princess Azula. “Well, what choice do I have? Trust is for fools!” she said, in reference to a quote. “Fear is the only reliable way. Even you fear me.”

“The lovely @holetoanotheruniverse was so nice to edit this photo for me, and she did such a great job!” she added. “This will forever be one of my favorite cosplays. Original design by @hannah_alexander_artwork.

The costume designed and created by Hannah Alexander is a little different from the standard one. It is comprised of the same red, black, and gold armor and boots. However, the embroidery has more extravagance and elegance. Plus, Anika wears it well and brings it to life with her charm.

Anika submitted another picture into a cosplay contest. It shows her bending flames in front of some incredible architecture. Unfortunately, she didn’t win. But she did manage to place in the top-ten, which is impressive.

“Here is the Azula picture I submitted for the cosplay contest,” she wrote. “I got seventh place with it. II originally wanted to go with the blue version, but the flames looked so unnatural that I decided against it. Which picture is your favorite?

Not everyone likes Princess Azula as a character, which is understandable. However, there’s no denying that seeing her brought to life in such incredible detail is fantastic. It’s something that all fans of the show can appreciate.

Anika’s cosplay is still fresh on the scene. However, it has been universally praised and is racking up plenty of likes, and she deserves it.

My Hero Academia cosplayer creates waves as Big 3’s Nejire Hado

Published: 29/Jan/2021 7:57

by Andrew Amos
Instagram: mangoecos / Bones

My Hero Academia

Cosplayer ‘mangoecos’ has taken on My Hero Academia’s Nejire Hado in style, bringing the kind of energy a member of U.A.’s “Big 3” should have, and it’s making waves within the fandom.

To say My Hero Academia has been a cultural phenomenon at this point might be an understatement. The series has gone viral since its 2016 debut, hooking viewers around the world with its intriguing story into a special high school designed to turn students into superheroes.

One of those students is Nejire Hado. While not the prime focus of the series, she is one of the more inspirational students to look up to. After all, she’s part of the coveted “Big 3,” the group of U.A.’s most talented students.

Bones / Bandai Namco
My Hero Academia is a global hit, and is only becoming more of a cultural phenomenon.

She’s got the potential to become a Top Pro Hero, and she shows it off with her incredible wave manipulation skills. However, she’s more than just a powerful figure in the school ⁠— she’s down-to-earth and thoughtful, helping new students find their feet.

She might not be the most popular character to cosplay from the series, but that hasn’t stopped many like ‘mangoecos’ from trying. The American cosplayer has put her own spin on the eccentric hero, and fans are digging it.

The key to a great Nejiro cosplay is the wig, perfectly styled with the horns, and Mangoe has done that perfectly. She’s also managed to pull off her blue and white jumpsuit, and hasn’t forgot any of the trimmings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mangoe 🧿 (@mangoecos)

Nejire isn’t the only character from My Hero Academia Mangoe has cosplayed in the past. She’s also taken on Mt. Lady, and she doesn’t plan on stopping there.

After all, the anime fiend ⁠— who we’ve featured doing Shinobu from Demon Slayer ⁠— has a list “a mile long” to share with her fans in 2021, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.