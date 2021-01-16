Logo
Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer looks graceful as Art Nouveau Toph

Published: 16/Jan/2021 7:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
@emmajiqrubini / Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans love Toph for her tomboyish vibe despite being raised like a princess, but a brilliant cosplayer managed to capture her elegant side by creating a refined version of her usual outfit.

The heroes in Avatar: The Last Airbender all bring something unique to the table. However, Toph is particularly remarkable because she managed to become an earth-bending master despite being blind since birth.

Initially, she wanted to prove to her parents that blindness didn’t make her weak. But she became one of the most powerful characters in the show and a valuable Team Avatar member.

Nickelodeon
Toph Beifong turned her back on a sheltered childhood to become a powerful earth-bender.

Toph is a popular choice among cosplayers too. But while we’ve seen everything from her traditional get-up to an elegant dress she once wore, it’s hard to find one more unique than Emma J.I.Q Rubini’s Art Nouveau Toph.

“You see nothing once, and you’ve seen it a thousand times,” she said, referring to a quote. “Y’all remember when we used to have cons? I’m so happy I went to Katsucon this year since it ended up being the only one I went to.”

“Here’s the cosplay I made for it,” she added. “Art Nouveau Toph! I am incredibly proud of the work I put into it, and I’m happy I got to wear it to such a pretty con! One day maybe I’ll wear it again.”

Emma managed to capture all the crucial elements of Toph’s everyday outfit. It includes the green and beige garments, the hairstyle tucked under a headband with a flower, and of course, contact lenses to match her eyes.

However, she’s added some exotic details in line with a style known as Art Nouveau. It combines elegantly woven tapestries with encrusted jewels and other bits and pieces to add some class.

Cosplayers and their fans know how much time and effort it takes to re-create an outfit faithfully. However, it takes creativity, talent, and courage to add your flair. Emma nailed it, and the thousands of likes she’s getting are a testament to that.

My Hero Academia cosplayer smashes it as Twisted Tea Izuku Midoriya

Published: 14/Jan/2021 18:07

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer lorentz_iwood next to Deku from My Hero Academia
YouTube: Lorentz iWood / Bones

My Hero Academia’s Izuku Midoriya a.k.a. Deku has been recreated perfectly by cosplayer Lorentz iWood, producing both casual and hero looks for the fan-favorite character.

One anime that seems to be an unlimited source of cosplay inspiration is My Hero Academia. The show began airing in 2016, adapted from a manga that was published prior, and since then has gone on to secure a huge fanbase.

The anime features a host of distinct characters who each have their own abilities, referred to as Quirks in the show. The Quirks dictate what abilities certain people have, and it often is tied into aspects of their personality and aesthetic.

Deku from my Hero Academia mid-scene

However Izuku Midoriya did not originally have a Quirk, something that ended up getting him bullied. Despite his lack of ability, he still dreamed of becoming a professional hero, with the anime following his journey alongside a host of other characters.

One cosplayer who recreated Izuku’s iconic look was Lorentz iWood, who took on the challenge of creating a range of different looks for the popular character.

In Deku’s hero look, Lorentz wears his green paneled jumpsuit with darker green strips running down the arms and in geometric formations on the torso. The tops of the sturdy green boots can be seen peeking over his knees, and contrast the chunky red utility belt and stark white gloves perfectly.

 

A post shared by Lorentz iWood (@lorentz_iwood)

The shaggy green hair and lightly freckled face are a great match for Izuku, and he completed the look with a can of Twisted Tea, a reference to the viral meme which commenters under the cosplay were loving.

Lorentz also showed off a more casual Izuku look with a bold red hoodie and ripped jeans – though he still carried over the air of coolness to both looks. The photos captured by Richard Arcel are stunning, and perfectly showcase the fantastic costume along with the vivid backdrops.

 

A post shared by Lorentz iWood (@lorentz_iwood)

This cosplayer has clearly put a lot of hard work into Izuku, and the results are absolutely amazing, looking just like the real version of the popular character.