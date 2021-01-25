Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer perfects waterbending as Katara

A cosplayer named Victoria Camargo has kicked up a tidal wave on social media after transforming into a stunning version of Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is still as popular as ever after all these years. The characters and their transformations from innocent and naive children into responsible young-adults still resonate with fans today.

However, Katara seemed mature for her age right out of the gate. It probably had a lot to do with the fact she lost her mother at an early age, and her father went off to fight in the Hundred Year War.

Still, that didn’t stop her from developing into one of the most powerful water-benders in the world. Her maturity, compassion, and guidance also played a pivotal role in keeping Team Avatar in line.

Katara’s admirable qualities and skills have seen her become one of the most popular characters in the show. Cosplayers like can’t get enough of her, either. However, a cosplayer named Victoria Camargo has made a massive splash with her astonishing transformation.

“It’s not magic. It’s water-bending,” she said. The costume, which was created by Panditakuma, looks phenomenal. However, somebody still has to wear it to bring the character to life, and Victoria nailed it.

Everything from the hair and eyes to the costume and props is spot on. However, the incredible photography from azazzelphotography and the after-effects added by moped_1 are fantastic too.

In a second shot, they somehow made it look like Victoria is water-bending in real life.

“The moon is the source of power in water-bending,” she said. “The original water-benders learned to bend by observing how the moon pushed and piled the tides.”

Katara cosplays are always popping up left, right, and center on social media. But even though they’re all impressive, Victoria’s has been a smash hit. Fans of the show can’t get enough of it.

Hopefully, it’s not the last time we see her dress up as someone from Avatar: The Last Airbender. It will undoubtedly be another masterpiece to add to her already impressive list.