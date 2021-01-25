Logo
Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer perfects waterbending as Katara

Published: 25/Jan/2021 6:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Katara Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay
Nickelodeon / Instagram: @victoriaecs

Avatar: The Last Airbender Katara

A cosplayer named Victoria Camargo has kicked up a tidal wave on social media after transforming into a stunning version of Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is still as popular as ever after all these years. The characters and their transformations from innocent and naive children into responsible young-adults still resonate with fans today.

However, Katara seemed mature for her age right out of the gate. It probably had a lot to do with the fact she lost her mother at an early age, and her father went off to fight in the Hundred Year War.

Still, that didn’t stop her from developing into one of the most powerful water-benders in the world. Her maturity, compassion, and guidance also played a pivotal role in keeping Team Avatar in line.

Nickelodeon / Netflix
Katara was a part of one of three communities that still practiced waterbending in the show.

Katara’s admirable qualities and skills have seen her become one of the most popular characters in the show. Cosplayers like can’t get enough of her, either. However, a cosplayer named Victoria Camargo has made a massive splash with her astonishing transformation.

“It’s not magic. It’s water-bending,” she said. The costume, which was created by Panditakuma, looks phenomenal. However, somebody still has to wear it to bring the character to life, and Victoria nailed it.

Everything from the hair and eyes to the costume and props is spot on. However, the incredible photography from azazzelphotography and the after-effects added by moped_1 are fantastic too.

In a second shot, they somehow made it look like Victoria is water-bending in real life.

“The moon is the source of power in water-bending,” she said. “The original water-benders learned to bend by observing how the moon pushed and piled the tides.”

Katara cosplays are always popping up left, right, and center on social media. But even though they’re all impressive, Victoria’s has been a smash hit. Fans of the show can’t get enough of it.

Hopefully, it’s not the last time we see her dress up as someone from Avatar: The Last Airbender. It will undoubtedly be another masterpiece to add to her already impressive list.

Demon Slayer cosplayer masters Beast Breathing as Inosuke Hashibira

Published: 24/Jan/2021 7:13

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Demon Slayer Inosuke Cosplay
Instagram: Taryn_cosplay / Funimation

A talented cosplayer embraced his inner beast and transformed into Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer. His fans can’t believe how accurate it is, and neither can we.

Inosuke Hashibira is one of the most hilarious characters in Demon Slayer. He was raised by boars, which is why he’s rough around the edges when it comes to human interaction. He also has a short-temper and unwavering confidence, and it often lands him in hot water.

But despite his flaws, he’s a formidable ally and a powerful Demon Slayer. He’s a skilled swordsman. However, unlike other characters in the show, he prefers wielding two swords instead of a katana. He also taught himself Beast Breathing, which enhances his sense of touch.

Inosuke also doesn’t look like a typical Demon Slayer. Instead of wearing the traditional outfit, he only wears pants, a belt made from brown animal fur, knee-high socks, and sandals. His trademark feature, however, is the iconic boar’s head he wears to mask his face. It belonged to his adoptive boar mother.

Demon Slayer Inosuke Cosplay
Funimation
Inosuke’s fighting style is courageous and fierce, much like his attitude.

Inosuke looks like he would be an imposing figure in real life. Fortunately, thanks to talented cosplayer Taryn, we know that for sure. He’s cosplayed everything from Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez from Bleach to Sett from League of Legends. They’re all insanely good. However, his Inosuke is on another level.

“Pig Assault! Hashibira Inosuke,” he said. “I missed this guy. What about you? Would you like to see me cosplaying “unmasked” Inosuke? Would you be ready?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TARYN (@taryn_cosplay)

Taryn will undoubtedly nail the unmasked version, and fans would love to see it. However, his masked version is flawless from head to toe. The outfit itself is simple enough, although he re-created it to a tee. But his version of the actual boar mask is out of this world.

Staying true to the character, he took on a martial arts pose in the first picture and two thumbs up in the second. He’s received almost 10,000 likes between them, which is a good chunk of his 90,000 followers.

Taryn takes his cosplaying very seriously, and his dedication shines through in the quality of each piece. All in all, his version of Inosuke is as good as it gets, and he deserves all the praise.