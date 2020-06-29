Avatar The Last Airbender cosplayer becomes Zuko with fiery female twist

A talented Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer shared her fiery transformation into Zuko. The artist's unique take gives the Fire Nation prince a creative female twist that will have fans feeling the heat.

The Last Airbender made its groundbreaking debut on Nickelodeon in 2005, and has since gone on to become a cultural phenomenon. Viewers around the world connected with its story about a monk name Aang who, as the Avatar, can control the elements of Earth, Water, Air, and Fire.

On his quest to bring balance to the world, the lovable protagonist is hunted down by the Fire Nation's prince Zuko. A talented cosplayer captured the popular character with her unique cosplay that gives the firebender a female spin.

Avatar cosplayer becomes Zuko

In the show, Zuko is the banished prince from the Fire Nation. The troubled royalty embarks on a quest to capture the Avatar, believing he will regain his honor from his country if he succeeds. However, the character goes through many transformations throughout the story, and is beloved by fans.

Cosplayer 'Crystalcat' showed off her take on the Avatar hero, giving him an incredible female spin. Using clever editing, the artist wields flames in her hands to mimic the prince's fiery bending skills.

Crystalcat nails Zuko's look, perfectly capturing his iconic burn mark, which he tragically sports over his left eye. In the story, he receives the scar from his father, Lord Ozai, after speaking out against him. The damage to his face is a painful reminder of his past.

The cosplayer mirrors his messy black hair, even including his parted bangs, which hang over the middle of his forehead. The cosplay incredibly incorporates both Zuko and his sister princess Azula, making this one of the best Avatar costumes we've ever seen.

The Last Airbender has continued to grow in popularity over the years, even getting a sequel spinoff series called The Legend of Korra in 2012. Those wanting to revisit the animation are in luck, because Netflix has just added it to their lineup.

The streaming giant also plans to bring Aang's story to life with a live-action adaptation. The project is even being helmed by Avatar creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. For everything we know about it so far, check out our guide here.