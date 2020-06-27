Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer wows as enchanting Princess Yue

A skilled Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplayer recently debuted her Yue outfit, and it's so good, it's as though the Northern Water Tribe Princess has actually come to life.

The Last Airbender is constantly praised as one of the best animations of all time. Made by Nickelodeon, the series follows 12-year-old Aang – an Air Nomad destined to be the Avatar who gets trapped in ice for 100 years. After he's awakened by Southern Water Tribe siblings Katara and Sokka, he discovers he's the last of his kind left, and that the Fire Nation has taken over the world.

In Book One, the trio come together to form the beginnings of Team Avatar, and travel to the Northern Tribe where they're introduced to Princess Yue, a non-bender and daughter of Chief Arnook. Talented fan 'c.harmante' created an amazing cosplay of the royal character that will be sure to blow fans away.

Avatar cosplayer becomes Yue

The first thing you notice about Charmante's cosplay is her wig. It replicates the Princess's hair to a tee, right down to the white braids that frame her face and the ornate decorations .

She even nailed the two hair loops at the top of her head, finishing it off with a beautiful green and gold hairpiece to tie it all together with perfect accuracy.

The fan shows off how much she looks like the character by putting her work next to a screenshot from the show. Pulling a displeased facial expression, it's clear just how accurate her take really is.

In another shot, the artist gave fans a closer look at the outfit she chose to replicate Yue. Since she lives in the Northern Water Tribe in the North Pole, it's obviously freezing cold.

She decided to wrap up in a white, fluffy wrap to represent this, mimicking the character's wooly hood on her royal uniform. The fan also wore a blue outfit underneath, matching the colors of the Princess's Tribe attire.

Charmante is a perfect fit for Yue, and brings the character to life. She's also recreated Toph Beifong from the episode when she lives with her wealthy family at their estate.

If this has left you wanting to watch the hit Nickelodeon show, then you're in luck. Netflix has just added the entire thing to their roster, meaning you can binge it to your heart's content.

The streaming service is also bringing the animation to life in the form of a live-action drama. For everything we know about it, check out our guide here.