My Hero Academia cosplayer stuns as Izuku Midoriya with a female spin

A My Hero Academia cosplayer went viral when she shared her adorable take on Izuku Midoriya. The artist's unique female twist on the anime protagonist will warm fans' hearts.

My Hero Academia made its epic debut in 2016, and became an absolute cultural phenomena. Millions of viewers from around the world connected with its story about a high school that trains teenagers with superpowers called 'quirks.'

A talented artist shared a mind-blowing transformation into the show's popular lead Izuku Midoriya. The cosplayer's creative twist on the green-haired anime character, originally made by 'alyssandriacosplay', is one of the best things MHA fans will ever see.

MHA cosplayer brings Midoriya to life

In the anime, protagonist Midoriya desperately wants to grow up to have powers, but is unfortunately born quirkless. However things change when the Number One Pro Hero All Might passes on his All For One quirk on to him, making him his successor.

Cosplayer 'ellsnyx' shared her adorable transformation into the character on Instagram, wearing a female twist of Izuku's uniform made by 'alyssandriacosplay'. Photographer 'amiephotos' captured the artist striking a heroic pose.

Ells perfectly depicts the character's green messy hair with the help of a detailed wig by 'ardawigs'. In the series, the students of U.A. High get to choose their hero uniform, which she wears in the form of tracksuit top that leads into a skirt.

In another shot taken by 'artistictherapy', the cosplayer holds on to her prop mask, as she mimics Midoriya's pose from the show. The amazing face guard was created by 'jaximusgt', and is a perfect replica to the one in the series.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, Ells also faithfully re-created a scene from the series when Midoriya channels his All for One quirk through his finger. In the first season, the character's power is so strong, he has to limit to a single digit.

The stunning picture gives fans a closer look at the amount of work that went into the cosplayer creating the anime hero's look. This is easily one of the best portrayals we've seen of the green-haired protagonist.

My Hero Academia originally made its debut as a manga in 2014, although it truly exploded in popularity with its anime adaption by studio Bones. For everything we know about Season 5, check out our guide here.

Those looking to see what all the hype is about can jump into the show right now. All episodes can be watched on streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation.