Who killed Kang The Conqueror? Avengers & Loki villain fate explained

Kang The Conquerer was one of the most destructive supervillains on the timeline in the Marvel Universe – so much so, that he had to be defeated by an unlikely character. Here, we look at who killed Kang and when it happened.

Diving into the Marvel universe, you stumble across a kaleidoscope of heroes, anti-heroes, and also supervillains.

Among them, Kang The Conqueror stands out as a brilliant, time-trotting villain, always eyeing the throne of universal dominion. This ambitious wanderer of timelines has squared off with Marvel’s mightiest teams, like the Fantastic Four and The Avengers. He was so dangerous, in fact, that he had to be exiled to the Quantum Realm.

Though cloaked in high-tech armor and weapons from numerous eras, remember, at his core, Kang is all too human, laden with the power and frailties inherent to our species.

Does Kang The Conquerer die?

Loki Season 2 viewers may be wondering if the all-powerful Kang can be defeated – and whether he has died in the Marvel Universe. The answer is yes, he has died in the comics.

Who killed Kang The Conqueror?

Marvel Studios Kang the Conqueror is so powerful he had to be destroyed by himself, in the end.

It was Iron Lad who killed Kang The Conqueror, after bringing back the Young Avengers to stop a future version of himself.

The answer is intriguingly paradoxical: Iron Lad did the deed. And here’s the twist: Iron Lad is a younger version of Kang himself.

In a convoluted tale of time travel and identity, Kang’s attempts to change his destiny and avoid becoming his villainous future self backfires.

When did Iron Lad kill Kang?

The self-inflicted end of Kang The Conquerer is showcased in the comic “Young Avengers” #6.

The drama unfolds as Kang tries to mentor his younger self, but Iron Lad, horrified by what he’s destined to become, takes drastic measures.

But don’t think the Marvel universe will be Kang-less for long. This formidable time-traveling foe is never truly gone. Making a seismic impact in recent adaptations, Kang’s dominance is far from over. Gear up, fans! As whispers in the Marvel alleyways suggest, Kang’s mighty presence will be felt once more in the upcoming Loki Season 2.

The world of Marvel keeps turning, and with characters as dynamic as Kang, there’s always a fresh tale waiting around the corner.